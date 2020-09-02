Sheriff’s Department seeks help with finding missing teen

HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is enlisting the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday evening.

Cody W. Lowe, 15, was last seen at his home at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1. He was last seen wearing a red Scott High hoody, a blue shirt with Sesame Street characters, and carrying a black backpack. It is believed that he might have been seen walking near First National Bank’s Helenwood office at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He is 15 years old, 5 ft. 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He has autism and experiences seizures.

Anyone with information about the missing teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 423-663-3111, or call 911.