Scott scores early, hangs on for 1-0 win over Oneida

Everything about Tuesday’s non-district, inner-county showdown between Scott High and Oneida screamed of an evenly-matched game that would be decided by a goal at most. And that’s just the way it turned out, as the Lady Highlanders scored a goal early, then held on for a 1-0 win over Oneida.

In a game that featured a lot of action but not a lot of quality shots at the goal, Scott High out-defensed Oneida, in a manner of speaking, to pick up a team that Coach Eric Henry made no bones about his team wanting.

“We played with a different mindset tonight,” Henry said. “It seemed like we were concentrating and trying to win balls as opposed to waiting and running beside the defense.”

Henry said he put the word out early and made sure his girls heard it: the game mattered a little more than some non-district games.

“I think sophomore Chloe Tucker took it to heart,” he said. “She was like, ‘This is serious, guys. Even though it’s not a district game, it’s a game, and we gotta win.’ I appreciate a sophomore standing up like that.”

Mikayla Higginbotham scored six minutes in off an assist by Olivia Rector, who threaded the needle with a pass through Oneida’s defense. The junior finished the play, and that turned out to be the difference in the game.

“I moved some people around,” Henry said. “I pulled Dara (Stanley) and Julia (Butts) back, put Tori (Sexton) up in the middle, and put Higgy Baby up front. That’s the key to the game: Having Higgins up front. She made her one touch count, and that turned out to be the game-deciding goal.”

Oneida coach Phil Newport said his team let Scott High out-muscle them a bit, which was part of the difference.

“We got beat by a team that played stronger than us,” he said. “They probably set the tone better than we did. They got the early goal, and then they put five in the back and gave us a little problem offensively. We couldn’t generate a whole lot.

“But we needed that,” Newport added. “We needed to play a good, quality opponent, which I knew they were. We just needed to execute a little better. But the game helped us.”

The game was costly for Oneida. Senior Laurel Blount left in the first half with a broken wrist. The Lady Indians were already lacking some depth, losing sophomore Kamryn Kennedy to an unfortunate off-the-field injury last week. Newport was hopeful in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday’s game that Blount might be able to continue playing in a cast.

“It’s our achilles heel,” he said. “We need to work on our physicality a little bit better. We need to become a team that matches the other team’s physicality with our own, but we haven’t done that well. Which, we’re undersized, and that doesn’t help.”

Despite Scott High’s early goal, Oneida controlled possession moreso than the Lady Highlanders in the first half, and out-shot Scott 11 to 7 in the first 40 minutes.

But things changed in the second half. Scott out-shot Oneida in the final 40 minutes, and even when the Lady Indians were getting looks, they often weren’t good looks.

“We played good across the back,” Henry said. “Kaitlynn Butts had another awesome game. I say her name not because Tori or Alliyah (Nagy) or Abby Bridges didn’t play good, because they play good every game. But Kaitlynn is just a sophomore, and she’s coming on strong this year.”

Henry credited his team’s conditioning down the stretch.

“I can go pretty deep on the bench; I can sub seven or eight and give everybody breathers,” he said. “Phil has a bunch of players, too, but I can give everybody breathers and not lose a bunch of skill. That helps keep people fresh. I think Oneida may have been tired in the second half. But they played hard. Phil does a good job and they’re a good team.”

Both Scott and Oneida are 2-1-1 on the season as they get set to resume district action on Thursday — the Lady Indians will host Harriman, while the Lady Highlanders will travel to Clinton. Newport said his team isn’t far away from being the team it wants to be.

“I do not think we are far off,” he said. “The youth — the sophomores and a couple of the freshmen — are coming along and if we can get away from the habit of holding balls longer than we should, they will get a light bulb moment.”

Newport said he’s still looking for who can step into the shoes of Macy Dunlap — who graduated last year — at the forward position to compliment the play of his speedy wings, Aliyah Douglas and Caroline Keeton.

“I’m still moving people around to find a third offensive weapon that can finish,” he said.

Tuesday’s game was the first of two meetings between the Lady Indians and the Lady Highlanders this season. The two teams will square off in Huntsville on October 15.

