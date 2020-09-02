- Advertisement -
An extra foot of water: Through August, 2020 is one of the wettest years on record

By Independent Herald

If it seems to you that 2020 has featured more cloudy and overcast days than normal, you aren’t alone, and you aren’t wrong.

As August ended on Monday, the northern Cumberland Plateau region was running about 12 inches above normal, for the year, in the rainfall department. That makes 2020 one of the wettest years on record thus far.

As of 11:56 p.m. Monday night, 49.44 inches of rainfall had accumulated in Oneida since January 1. The normal amount of rain through the first eight months of the year is almost exactly a foot less than that: 37.43 inches.

The record for the wettest January-August period is 2015, when 53.36 inches of rain fell during the first eight months of the year — meaning that 2020 was just four inches of rainfall shy of the all-time record.

Although the drought of 2016, and the wildfires that accompanied it, has been one of the biggest weather stories in this part of the world in the past decade, wetter weather overall has become the norm. In fact, the four wettest years on record in Oneida, dating back to the start of records-keeping here, have been in the last six years: 72.55 inches of rain in 2015, 70.8 inches of rain in 2019, 69.05 inches of rain in 2018 and 67.67 inches of rain in 2014.

The only year in the past six that’s missing from that list, besides the 2016 drought year, is 2017, and it ranks as the ninth-wettest year on record in Oneida, with 61.35 inches of rainfall.

There’s part of the equation, though, that might come as a surprise. Many have commented that it’s the summer months that have seemed to feature an abnormally large number of overcast or cloudy days with excessive rain chances. But, as summers go in the Cumberland Plateau region, Summer 2020 was actually drier than normal.

Beginning June 1, there were 13.13 inches of rainfall that fell during the three-month summer period. The average is 14.21 period. That’s nowhere close to the wettest summer on record, which was 23.67 inches of rainfall, back in 1971.

In fact, 2020 was actually running as the wettest year on record in Oneida until summer began.

Much of the reason for the below-average summer rainfall was a dry spell to start the month of July. From July 1 through July 21, less than half an inch of rain was recorded in Oneida. Since that time, seasonal rainfall has crept back closer to normal. In fact, since that dry spell was snapped with nearly an inch of rainfall on July 22, Oneida has been running wetter than average. The month of August featured 25% more rainfall than an average August in Oneida.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is calling for above-average rainfall to continue through the month of September.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

