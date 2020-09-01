- Advertisement - Home Sports Photos: Scott vs. Oneida (09-01-2020) Sports 2 hours ago Updated: 1 hour ago Photos: Scott vs. Oneida (09-01-2020) By Independent Herald Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp — 1 of 22 Oneida freshman Rory Blevins and Scott High freshman Gracie Lewis battle for possession during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High sophomore Olivia Rector and Oneida senior Caroline Bell jockey for position as they wait for the ball to land during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Oneida freshman Rory Blevins looks to the sideline for a throw-in during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Oneida sophomore Claire Burress kicks the ball out of the box during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High sophomore Abby Reynolds passes the ball ahead to teammate Rylee Cotton as Oneida sophomore Kelsey Pike closes in during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High senior Alliyah Nagy lines up a kick during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High senior Rylee Cotton smiles on the sideline as she awaits an official's signal to resume play during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High's Rylee Cotton dribbles the ball up the field during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Oneida sophomore Alexea Jones and Scott High senior Tori Sexton fight for possession as their teammates — Oneida's Laurel Blount and Scott High's Rylee Cotton — look on during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Oneida sophomore Kelsey Pike and Scott High senior Dara Stanley battle for possession during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Oneida junior Savana Shepard and Scott High sophomore Olivia Rector get tangled up during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH Scott High's Tori Sexton works the ball between Oneida's Gracie Martin and Caroline Bell during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH Scott High sophomore Gracie King surveys the field as assistant coach Ryan Hoffman looks on during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH Oneida junior Caroline Keeton attempts a shot during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH Oneida sophomore Alexia Jones and Scott High senior Abby Bridges battle during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH Scott High coach Eric Henry relaxes during a JV game that followed the Lady Highlanders' game at Oneida on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, as some of his players — Allie Bailey, Kaitlyn Butts and Chloe Tucker watch the action on the field | Sarah Dunlap/IH Oneida senior Gracie Martin rises high above the crowd to head-butt the ball during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | Sarah Dunlap/IH Oneida's Aliyah Douglas dribbles the ball up the field as Scott High sophomore Kaitlyn Butts battles her for possession during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | Sarah Dunlap/IH Scott High's Abby Bridges boots the ball up the field during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | Sarah Dunlap/IH Scott High freshman Ellie Lowe controls the ball during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | Sarah Dunlap/IH Oneida's Savana Shepard and Scott High's Chloe Tucker get tangled up as they battle for possession during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Also pictured is Scott High's Dara Stanley | Sarah Dunlap/IH Oneida freshman Rory Blevins crosses over in front of Scott High's Tori Sexton during the Lady Indians' game against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | Sarah Dunlap/IH 