Updated:

S.R. 456 is the only state paving project on the calendar for 2021

By Independent Herald

Motorists eager for U.S. Hwy. 27 to be paved through Huntsville will have to wait at least another year.

The TN Dept. of Transportation has only one resurfacing project on the calendar for fiscal year 2021, according to Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals.

Tibbals was informed via letter from TDOT representatives last week that the only paving project the agency has planned for state roadways in Scott County in FY 2021 is S.R. 456. TDOT plans to pave nearly the entirety of the highway from its terminus at S.R. 63 at Annadell into Oneida, with the project ending at Pentecost Street near Custom Greg’s. That’s a stretch of highway extending nearly nine miles.

According to TDOT’s letter to Mayor Tibbals, the project will be opened for bids on May 7, 2021.

The most recent paving projects were U.S. 27 in Winfield and S.R. 63 in Huntsville.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
