- Advertisement -
Home News Big South Fork Rescue squad, EMS assist with trail rescue
NewsBig South Fork
Updated:

Rescue squad, EMS assist with trail rescue

Bike club president encourages donations to volunteer-based Rescue Squad

By Independent Herald

Mountain biking continues to grow in popularity in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area.

BANDY CREEK — National Park Service rangers, Scott County Rescue Squad and Scott County Ambulance Service personnel worked for several hours Saturday to rescue a mountain biker following an accident along a trail in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area near here.

The accident occurred along the Collier Ridge Loop, one of the five mountain biking trails in the Big South Fork NRRA that draw an “epic” rating from the International Mountain Biking Association.

Joe Cross, president of the Big South Fork Bike Club and the engineer of several bike-specific trails in the BSF, including Collier Ridge, said in a Facebook post that he and two other mountain bikers who just happened to be at the trailhead at Bandy Creek were able to help locate the injured rider, who was riding solo, after which BSF Ranger Kristy Slaven led first responders to the location.

The rider suffered a broken ankle and was transported out of the backcountry by rescue squad and EMS personnel, then transported to Big South Fork Medical Center ER by ambulance.

“I am thankful that my buddy’s injury was not life-threatening, and I will spend a little extra time today being thankful for our local first responders,” Cross said. “And I will also send in a donation to our local rescue squad. The rescue took about five hours, but to the responders, it was just another day at the office.”

The rescue squad is actively soliciting donations from the public, after the coronavirus pandemic cost them most of their fundraisers for the 2020 calendar year. Currently, the squad is selling rescue squad support decals, two for $5. The decals can be purchased at the Scott County Visitor Center in Huntsville.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,372FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,653FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Big South Fork

Rescue squad, EMS assist with trail rescue

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — National Park Service rangers, Scott County Rescue Squad and Scott County Ambulance Service personnel worked for several hours Saturday to rescue...
Read more
Local News

S.R. 456 is the only state paving project on the calendar for 2021

Independent Herald - 0
Motorists eager for U.S. Hwy. 27 to be paved through Huntsville will have to wait at least another year. The TN Dept. of Transportation has...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: September 3, 2020

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Local News

Plateau Electric crews assist with Hurricane Laura recovery in Louisiana

Independent Herald - 0
A team of eight employees from Plateau Electric Cooperative are assisting with Hurricane Laura relief efforts in southwest Louisiana. Laura made landfall Thursday morning as...
Read more

Related Stories

Big South Fork

Study: BSF created $25 million in economic benefits last year

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A new National Park Service report shows that over 750,000 visitors to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in...
Read more
Big South Fork

Rise in vandalism seen in Big South Fork

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — "Disheartening." That's the word that Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area Supt. Niki S. Nicholas uses to describe vandalism within...
Read more
Big South Fork

Busiest summer ever for Big South Fork?

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — Could Summer 2020 be the busiest summer the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area has ever experienced? Niki Nicholas, the...
Read more
Big South Fork

Bandy Creek, Station Camp campgrounds reopening

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service announced Friday that Bandy Creek Campground and Station Creek Campground in the Big South Fork National River...
Read more
Big South Fork

Big South Fork announces ban on open fires; state to require burn permits

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service has announced a ban on open fires in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

One hundred people have recovered from coronavirus in Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The 100th Scott County resident to recover from coronavirus was reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday. The 100 people who have recovered...
Read more

Soccer: Scott falls to Kingston, 1-0

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — Scott High's eight-game unbeaten streak against the school that is arguably its biggest rival across all sports came to an end here...
Read more

Photos: Scott vs. Kingston (08-25-2020)

Scott Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Latest News

Rescue squad, EMS assist with trail rescue

Big South Fork Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — National Park Service rangers, Scott County Rescue Squad and Scott County Ambulance Service personnel worked for several hours Saturday to rescue...
Read more

S.R. 456 is the only state paving project on the calendar for 2021

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Motorists eager for U.S. Hwy. 27 to be paved through Huntsville will have to wait at least another year. The TN Dept. of Transportation has...
Read more

E-Edition: September 3, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN