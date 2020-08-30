A preview of fall is likely lurking a week away

For well over a week, it has appeared likely that an unusually cool air mass will settle over the Mid-South region at some point during the first half of September, and that still appears the case.

As it currently stands, we seem likely to two-step into a preview of autumn that lasts for several days, beginning in about a week.

The first step may see temperatures knocked down to the upper 70s or around 80 — we’ll continue to see temps in the mid 80s between now and then. Next Sunday, one week from today, could be quite warm, with temps in the 80s. But that might also be the last time we see temperatures in the 80s for at least a week or so.

By the middle of the following week, around September 8-10, we might see high temperatures in the 60s for a couple of days, if the cool air mass penetrates as far south as it currently appears it will.

That’s a long ways out; there are plenty of things that can change downstream to prevent the cool air from penetrating this far south. But, if it holds together, we may see our first 40s since spring, as well. In fact, one model in particular — the GFS — takes us all the way into the low 40s by late the following week. It seems unlikely we get quite that cold; that would be record cold for that time of year. But, either way, we should see below-average temperatures for most of next week. Our normal temperatures by September 10 are highs around 80 and lows in the mid 50s. We don’t see our average high temperature drop into the 70s until September 15 — squarely in the middle of the month.

While we are likely to cool down for a while, it’s way too soon to say that we’ll be seeing our last 80-degree temps of the season in about a week. In fact, it’s likely that we’ll see temps in at least the low 80s at some point later in September. Since records-keeping began in Oneida in the early 1950s, the earliest we’ve ever seen our last summer temperature reading of 80+ is September 13. That was in 1979. The average date that we see our last temperature reading of 80+ doesn’t come until October 14.

In 2019, our last 80+ temperature reading was October 12. The seven years before that: October 11, October 16, November 3, October 9, October 29, October 6 and October 26.

While temps in the 80s ended right on schedule last year, it didn’t seem that way — and for good reason. September 2019 was one of the hottest on record. In fact, our last two Septembers, in 2018 and 2019, have been the two warmest Septembers in Oneida since the 1950s. September 2016 also ranks in the Top 5. Last year, we saw a stretch of five straight days of temps in the 90s between September 10 and September 14, and after a “cool” day of 89 on September 15, we saw three more days in the 90s, followed by another 89-degree day on September 19. It was a miserably hot month, and the heat didn’t break at any point. We were at 89 on September 30, and the average high temperature for the month was 87.8, a whopping 9 degrees above normal. (If you recall, the first four days of October also featured temps in the 90s before the heat finally broke on October 8 with a high of 66.)

This September, thankfully, shouldn’t be anything like last September.