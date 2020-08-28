Scott County’s Covid-19 transmission rate goes from one of state’s highest to one of its lowest

There was a point, late last month, when Scott County’s Covid-19 transmission rate was the third-highest in the State of Tennessee. Now, less than a month later, it’s one of the state’s lowest.

The transmission rate measures how quickly a virus is spreading by calculating how many people are being infected by each person who is sick. Anything above 1.0 means more people are getting sick than are recovering, and signals growth of a viral outbreak. Anything below 1.0 means there aren’t enough people being infected to sustain the outbreak; as long as the transmission rate remains below 1.0, the viral outbreak is on borrowed time.

On July 31, Scott County’s Covid-19 transmission rate checked in at a whopping 1.41, according to data compiled by the University of Tennessee. Every person who was infected by the coronavirus was passing it on to an average of 1.4 more people.

Only two counties in Tennessee had higher transmission rates at the time — Henry County at 1.50 and Unicoi County at 1.49. Scott County had seen its active number of coronavirus cases blossom to 51. And the number continued to rise, topping 70 for the first time a week later. The cumulative total wasn’t a lot, but in a county of 22,000 people, it meant about three cases per 1,000 people — not too many fewer than the slightly more than four cases per 1,000 people in Knoxville at the same point in time.

On Thursday, Scott County’s Covid-19 transmission rate dropped below 1.0 for the first time since the wave of new cases of the virus began here. To be clear, transmission rates have been dropping across much of Tennessee. But in 48 of 95 counties — roughly half — the transmission rate is still at or above 1.0. And in rural areas, especially, transmission rates have been stubborn as the viral outbreak has continued to grow. There’s no county in Tennessee — not one — where the transmission rate has dropped as much in the past four weeks as it has in Scott County.

“This is an indication that the preventative measures that citizens and businesses have implemented are in fact working to slow the spread of Covid-19,” Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said on Facebook Thursday afternoon. “I applaud all that have helped make this happen.”

And, he added, “Please continue with these efforts as they are indeed working.”

Scott County’s active cases fell to 50 on Friday — the fewest since July 30. Testing positivity has settled back below 5% after once being above 10%.

Of course, Scott Countians know as well as anyone how quickly things can change. Before Scott County had the state’s third-highest transmission rate, it was seeing among the three counties in the state with the lowest number of cases per capita.

And everyone is well aware that the final chapter of this saga is yet to be written. Not until the other side of the Labor Day holiday weekend will all of Scott County’s students be in school at the same time — sans the approximately 10% who have opted for virtual learning during the fall semester — and schools are the single-largest driver of seasonal viruses like influenza and gastrointestinal bugs.

But schools’ soft openings — both the Scott County School System and the Oneida Special School District have used a staggered schedule for the first three weeks of school to ease into the new school year — have gone off largely without a hitch. Sick kids have been sent home as they’ve showed signs of illness, and testing for coronavirus has proven that the schools have been mostly free of it so far.

Their approaches have been different. The OSSD has rotated kids physically attending school by their last names, meaning classes are half-empty but there are more kids in school overall. The county schools have rotated kids by grade level, meaning classes are full but the schools are emptier overall. Both approaches seem to have worked well.

So far, so good. With the exception of the Capitol 3 Theatre — the Jeffers family says it will remain closed for a while longer yet as a safety measure — just about every business is open. RaeZack’s and El Rey Azteca — which, along with Preston’s Longhorn Steak House, are Scott County’s largest dine-in establishments — are full on any given day.

Has the corner been turned? Perhaps. But as those who have battled the virus — some winding up hospitalized, some still experiencing lingering issues and some having lost loved ones — know too well, now is not the time for anyone to let down their guard.

“If we can keep taking these same steps hopefully we will continue to improve,” Scott High educator Kathy Obrusanszki said in a Facebook comment on Thursday. “I would hate to see another explosion because businesses and schools relaxed the schedule and mitigations they have in place now.”