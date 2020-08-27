Turning a corner: New progress seen in fight against coronavirus

The TN Dept. of Health did not report a new case of coronavirus in Scott County on Monday.

There was a time when that would have not been newsworthy. But that was before Scott County had dozens of active cases of Covid-19 illness. Monday marked the second consecutive day that the Dept. of Health did not report a new case locally, marking the first time Scott County went back-to-back days without a new case in more than a month. Moreover, there had only been two new cases reported in Scott County since Thursday, when the Dept. of Health reported six in a single day.

As a result, Scott County has dropped from a high of 71 active coronavirus cases on August 16 to 60, as of Monday. The decline has been slow, but noteworthy. Even more notable, perhaps: For the week ending Monday, Scott County’s testing positivity dropped to 4.5%, with nine tests out of 199 returning positive during that seven-day span. At one point, as Scott County’s coronavirus cases were rising, testing positivity was above 10%.

The same is playing out across Tennessee. As is the case in Scott County, the decline is painfully slow, but a peak appears to have been reached, and a decline appears to be underway. As of Monday, there were 36,975 active cases of coronavirus in Tennessee, about 4% fewer than a week earlier. The Dept. of Health reported only 667 new cases across the state on Monday, the fewest in a single day since mid June. Testing positivity nosedived in Tennessee last week, and was below 5% as of Monday. For weeks, the state’s testing positivity rate had been in double-digits.

Not all the news was good. There were an additional 21 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday. Over the course of one week, the state reported just over 200 deaths — making it easily the deadliest week since the pandemic began. As of Monday, at least 1,588 people had died of coronavirus in Tennessee, including two in Scott County.

But deaths tend to lag diagnoses by 17 to 21 days, explaining why the number of Covid-19 fatalities are increasing in Tennessee even as the numbers improve overall.

Also, the number of people currently hospitalized with coronavirus is on the decline. As of Sunday, there were 868 people across the state in the hospital with the virus. That was the fewest since mid July. Of those patients, 313 were in ICU and 166 were on ventilators.

In the East Tennessee region, which includes Knox County and 12 surrounding counties, including Scott County, there were 140 people hospitalized with coronavirus last week, 40 of which were in ICU and 17 of which were on ventilators. The latter two numbers, which tend to signify the most serious illness, have declined sharply in recent weeks.

- Story Continues Below -

The trends are also similar on a national scale. The 7-day moving average of new cases was down to 43,135 new cases per day on Monday, after peaking at more than 68,000 new cases per day at the end of July. And the same 7-day average for deaths dropped to 989 per day on Monday, after peaking at nearly 1,200 per day on August 4.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention updated its coronavirus guidance on Monday, saying that testing is not necessarily needed for asymptomatic people who have been exposed to someone with Covid-19, unless that person is at-risk.

Tennessee hit a benchmark of sorts last week: More than 100,000 Tennesseans have now recovered from coronavirus. That number could be considered misleading; health officials classify Covid-19 patients as recovered when they’re no longer infectuous and do not need to continue to self-isolate. Many of the coronavirus patients who have been more seriously impacted by the illness have taken weeks to fully recover, and some still have not fully recovered.

Nevertheless, a total of 106,041 people in Tennessee had recovered as of Monday, including 91 people in Scott County.