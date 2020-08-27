- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Soccer: Scott falls to Kingston, 1-0
SportsScott
Updated:

Soccer: Scott falls to Kingston, 1-0

By Independent Herald

Scott High senior Alliyah Nagy lines up a pass to a teammate during the Lady Highlanders’ game at Kingston on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH

KINGSTON — Scott High’s eight-game unbeaten streak against the school that is arguably its biggest rival across all sports came to an end here Tuesday, August 25.

Kingston scored a goal off a deflection in the 72nd minute to break a scoreless stalemate, then survived a scrum in front of its own goal in the final 30 seconds to claim a 1-0 win over the Lady Highlanders.

The Lady Highlanders, who prior to Tuesday’s game had not lost to Kingston since 2016, couldn’t find good looks at the goal but also prevented the Yellow Jackets from getting good looks. Kingston appeared to score early in the first half, but the goal was wiped off due to an offsides call. After that, it appeared the game might be headed for a scoreless finish, before Kingston found the net off a deflection in the final 10 minutes of the match.

“It was just unlucky,” Scott High coach Eric Henry said. “That’s what I told the girls. It was unlucky. It happens sometimes. Kingston wanted it more. It was their senior night and they played like it.”

Henry, who spoke to several Kingston players individually after the match, credited the Yellow Jackets with their defensive play.

“I thought Gracie (King) and Chloe (Tucker) and Liv (Rector) all had great looks at the goal and good shots at the goal, but the keeper just made great saves,” he said.

Still, Henry was not happy with his team’s first half performance.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

“We made adjustments at halftime,” he said. “They were absolutely wearing us out in possession in the first half. We were running around like we had blindfolds on. In the second half we did a whole lot better. We were doing better in the middle, we were getting the ball out wide, and shots were coming because of it.”

If there was a positive to take away from the season’s first loss, it was that the game does not count in the district standings. The two teams play twice this year, and the second is the one that matters.

“When they come to Scott High here in a couple of weeks, that’s the one that will count,” Henry said. “That’s what I told the girls: now we know what to expect.”

Henry was complimentary of his old rival, saying that Kingston is one of the better teams in District 5-AA.

“I think if anybody has a shot to knock off Anderson County besides us, it’s definitely Kingston,” he said. “But here’s the thing: you gotta get that stuff out of your head. They had it out of their head tonight and they took care of business.”

Henry said his team took a relaxed approach to practice on Monday, as he tried to get them to focus on themselves and not their opponent.

“We didn’t talk a lot about Kingston,” he said. “I told our girls, you take care of your business and do what you’re supposed to do. Don’t worry about who’s on the other side because if you do what you’re supposed to do, it’ll take care of itself.

“I wasn’t totally disappointed with the way we played in the second half,” he added. “I’m disappointed in a couple of my players because they’re still not where they need to be as senior leaders.”

PHOTOS: Scott vs. Kingston

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,365FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,654FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Heavy rain is expected Friday night due to Hurricane Laura

Independent Herald - 0
The remnants of Hurricane Laura will impact Scott County and the northern Cumberland Plateau Friday night, and while the impact looks to be minor...
Read more
Features

Byrges Creek Baptist Church turns 97 next month

Independent Herald - 0
Next month will mark 97 years since a group of members from Bull Creek United Baptist Church met to establish a new church —...
Read more
Local News

Turning a corner: New progress seen in fight against coronavirus

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health did not report a new case of coronavirus in Scott County on Monday. There was a time when that would...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: August 27, 2020

Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Photos: Scott vs. Kingston (08-25-2020)

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Scott

Lady Highlanders: ‘It’s all about expectations’

Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note — This is the 2020 team preview for the Scott Lady Highlanders. The Oneida Lady Indians have not yet been available for...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida’s West, Scott’s Owens and Summers all sign letters of intent

Independent Herald - 0
Three local student-athletes signed college scholarships last week or the week before, inking their intent to play football or basketball at the next level. Scott...
Read more
Scott

Cleveland State responds to Scott’s hire of Jake Wright

Independent Herald - 0
By Cleveland State Sports Information Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Jake Wright accepted a head coaching offer on Wednesday. Wright will now lead Scott High School...
Read more
Scott

‘This job really spoke to me’ — Lady Highlanders’ Jake Wright eager to get started

Ben Garrett - 0
HUNTSVILLE — “Excited. Exuberant.” Those are the words that Jake Wright uses to describe his hire as Scott High School’s girls basketball coach. The 27-year-old,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

IH experiences data purge, including some users

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A database malfunction on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, caused some data to be purged from the Independent Herald's website, www.ihoneida.com. Unfortunately, this purge is...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida defeats Oliver Springs, 2-0

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
OLIVER SPRINGS — Aliyah Douglas scored two goals in the first half — one unassisted, and one off an assist by Kamryn Kennedy —...
Read more

Soccer: Scott falls to Kingston, 1-0

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — Scott High's eight-game unbeaten streak against the school that is arguably its biggest rival across all sports came to an end here...
Read more

Latest News

Heavy rain is expected Friday night due to Hurricane Laura

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The remnants of Hurricane Laura will impact Scott County and the northern Cumberland Plateau Friday night, and while the impact looks to be minor...
Read more

Byrges Creek Baptist Church turns 97 next month

Features Independent Herald - 0
Next month will mark 97 years since a group of members from Bull Creek United Baptist Church met to establish a new church —...
Read more

Turning a corner: New progress seen in fight against coronavirus

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health did not report a new case of coronavirus in Scott County on Monday. There was a time when that would...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN