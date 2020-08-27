Soccer: Scott falls to Kingston, 1-0

KINGSTON — Scott High’s eight-game unbeaten streak against the school that is arguably its biggest rival across all sports came to an end here Tuesday, August 25.

Kingston scored a goal off a deflection in the 72nd minute to break a scoreless stalemate, then survived a scrum in front of its own goal in the final 30 seconds to claim a 1-0 win over the Lady Highlanders.

The Lady Highlanders, who prior to Tuesday’s game had not lost to Kingston since 2016, couldn’t find good looks at the goal but also prevented the Yellow Jackets from getting good looks. Kingston appeared to score early in the first half, but the goal was wiped off due to an offsides call. After that, it appeared the game might be headed for a scoreless finish, before Kingston found the net off a deflection in the final 10 minutes of the match.

“It was just unlucky,” Scott High coach Eric Henry said. “That’s what I told the girls. It was unlucky. It happens sometimes. Kingston wanted it more. It was their senior night and they played like it.”

Henry, who spoke to several Kingston players individually after the match, credited the Yellow Jackets with their defensive play.

“I thought Gracie (King) and Chloe (Tucker) and Liv (Rector) all had great looks at the goal and good shots at the goal, but the keeper just made great saves,” he said.

Still, Henry was not happy with his team’s first half performance.

- Story Continues Below -

“We made adjustments at halftime,” he said. “They were absolutely wearing us out in possession in the first half. We were running around like we had blindfolds on. In the second half we did a whole lot better. We were doing better in the middle, we were getting the ball out wide, and shots were coming because of it.”

If there was a positive to take away from the season’s first loss, it was that the game does not count in the district standings. The two teams play twice this year, and the second is the one that matters.

“When they come to Scott High here in a couple of weeks, that’s the one that will count,” Henry said. “That’s what I told the girls: now we know what to expect.”

Henry was complimentary of his old rival, saying that Kingston is one of the better teams in District 5-AA.

“I think if anybody has a shot to knock off Anderson County besides us, it’s definitely Kingston,” he said. “But here’s the thing: you gotta get that stuff out of your head. They had it out of their head tonight and they took care of business.”

Henry said his team took a relaxed approach to practice on Monday, as he tried to get them to focus on themselves and not their opponent.

“We didn’t talk a lot about Kingston,” he said. “I told our girls, you take care of your business and do what you’re supposed to do. Don’t worry about who’s on the other side because if you do what you’re supposed to do, it’ll take care of itself.

“I wasn’t totally disappointed with the way we played in the second half,” he added. “I’m disappointed in a couple of my players because they’re still not where they need to be as senior leaders.”

PHOTOS: Scott vs. Kingston