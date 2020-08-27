- Advertisement -
Sports
SportsOneida
Updated:

Soccer: Oneida defeats Oliver Springs, 2-0

By Independent Herald

Oneida senior Emalea Sexton kicks the ball out of the box during the Lady Indians’ 2-0 win at Oliver Springs on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Photo: Rebecca Blevins

OLIVER SPRINGS — Aliyah Douglas scored two goals in the first half — one unassisted, and one off an assist by Kamryn Kennedy — and that proved to be the difference in Oneida’s District 3-A opener here Tuesday, August 25, as the Lady Indians defeated Oliver Springs, 2-0.

There were no goals scored in the second half, but the sophomore’s first half goals proved to be enough on a night when Oneida locked down Oliver Springs defensively. In fact, the Bobcats did not have a shot attempt in the second half.

“We struggled with the short field,” Oneida coach Phil Newport said. “We had nine shots in the first half and 13 in the second, and Oliver Springs took two in the first half and zero in the second. Obviously we kind of leaned into our defense.”

Newport was not necessarily happy with his team’s effort, despite the win.

“My players know I was displeased with the energy we had,” he said. “You can’t be hunted and not match the other team’s commitment. We brought that against our first opponent (Webb) but we did not tonight.”

Still, a win is a win, and Oneida got its district opener under its belt.

“After everything is said we are okay with the district win,” Newport said. “Hopefully we acquired knowledge that will help us on the next short field we play on. I still think our defense can let my offense get up to speed.”

Newport credited his team for shutting down Oliver Spring’s offensive attack.

“In fairness to my players, I do have to commend our defense which just locked up any Oliver Springs threat and we did take 22 shots at them,” he said. “Unfortunately, the vast majority of them went directly to their keeper. (But) I have been around long enough to know that is just how it goes some nights.

Photos: Oneida vs. Oliver Springs

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

