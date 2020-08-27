Scott County’s official unemployment rate drops to 9.8%

Scott County’s stubbornly-high unemployment rate fell slightly during the month of July, to 9.8%, according to data from the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development.

The local unemployment rate was 10.4% during the month of June. Scott County was one of 72 counties across the state with decreased unemployment in July. However, the local jobless rate did not decline as much as some others, leaving Scott County perilously close to climbing back onto the state’s dubious list of the 10 highest county unemployment rates.

Unemployment data is notoriously arbitrary; in June, Scott County’s jobless rate fell less than expected because the state shaved hundreds of workers from the estimated work force and reduced employment as a result. Scott County’s work force was estimated at 8,023 in July, down from 8,516 in May. It fell again in July, to 7,903.

As a result, the state’s data shows far fewer people employed in Scott County in July — 7,128 — than even in May (7,562), after many workers had returned to their jobs after coronavirus shutdowns.

The state’s report for July shows 775 unemployed workers in Scott County. That’s higher than the weekly unemployment claims in Scott County for any single week in July — even though unemployment claims aren’t the sole source of the state’s estimate for unemployed workers. For the week ending July 4, there were 717 unemployment claims filed in Scott County. There were 682 for the second week of July, 617 for the third week and 659 for the fourth week.

Earlier Thursday, the state’s data showed that a total of 499 unemployment claims were filed in Scott County for the week ending August 22. Based on that number and the state’s most recent estimated work force for Scott County, the current unemployment rate is likely somewhere between 6% and 6.5%.

Unemployment rates were stubborn in neighboring counties during the month of July, as well. Anderson County’s jobless rate fell only three-tenths of a point, to 8.2%, while Campbell County was also down three-tenths of a point, to 8.5%. In Fentress County, the jobless rate was down four-tenths of a point, to 7.6%. Morgan County was down only a tenth of a percent, to 7.6%. Pickett County saw the biggest decrease, down seven-tenths of a percentage point to 6.3%.

In fact, Pickett County now has the state’s lowest unemployment rate, surpassing Williamson County, which is typically at the top of the list. The jobless rate in Williamson and Moore counties is 6.4%. Rounding out the state’s five lowest unemployment rates are Overton County at 6.6% and Crockett County at 6.8% — both of them rural counties, like Pickett and Moore.

- Story Continues Below -

Johnson and Hickman counties had unemployment rates of 6.9% in July, followed by Smith County at 7.1%, Chester County at 7.2% and Cannon County at 7.4%.

The state’s highest unemployment rate in July was found in Shelby County, a whopping 14.4%. Haywood County followed at 12.7%. Hancock County’s jobless rate was 12.5% in July, followed by Davidson County at 12.1%, and Lauderdale and McNairy counties at 11.6%. Rounding out the 10 highest unemployment rates by county were Cocke County at 11.3%, Grundy and Hardeman counties at 10.7% and Rhea County at 10.6%.