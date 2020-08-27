- Advertisement - Home Sports Oneida Photos: Oneida vs. Oliver Springs (08-25-2020) SportsOneida 11 hours ago Updated: 11 hours ago Photos: Oneida vs. Oliver Springs (08-25-2020) By Independent Herald Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 of 11 Oneida senior Caroline Bell works the ball in the center of the field during the Lady Indians' 2-0 win at Oliver Springs on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Photo: Rebecca Blevins Oneida sophomore Kamryn Kennedy controls the ball during the Lady Indians' 2-0 win at Oliver Springs on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Photo: Rebecca Blevins Oneida senior Emalea Sexton wins possession as fellow senior Gracie Martin closes in during the Lady Indians' 2-0 win at Oliver Springs on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Photo: Rebecca Blevins Oneida sophomore Kelsey Pike beats an Oliver Springs player to the ball as teammate Caroline Bell during the Lady Indians' 2-0 win at Oliver Springs on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Photo: Rebecca Blevins Oneida sophomore Alexea Jones looks to work the ball past a defender during the Lady Indians' 2-0 win at Oliver Springs on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Photo: Rebecca Blevins Oneida's Gracie Martin dribbles the ball past an opposing player during the Lady Indians' 2-0 win at Oliver Springs on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Photo: Rebecca Blevins Oneida senior Emalea Sexton kicks the ball out of the box during the Lady Indians' 2-0 win at Oliver Springs on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Photo: Rebecca Blevins Oneida freshman Ali Smith dribbles the ball up the field during the Lady Indians' 2-0 win at Oliver Springs on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Photo: Rebecca Blevins Oneida goalkeeper Claire Burress rolls the ball to a teammate during the Lady Indians' 2-0 win at Oliver Springs on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Photo: Rebecca Blevins Oneida's Alexea Jones controls the ball as teammate Caroline Keeton looks on during the Lady Indians' 2-0 win at Oliver Springs on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Photo: Rebecca Blevins Oneida freshman Rory Blevins winds up to pass during the Lady Indians' 2-0 win at Oliver Springs on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Photo: Rebecca Blevins - Story Continues Below - Join our mailing listGet headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.SubscribeWe will not sell or spam your email address. - Advertisement - TagsOneida women's soccer Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Independent HeraldContact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald. - Advertisement - Stay Connected 9,365FansLike1,280FollowersFollow1,654FollowersFollow Join our mailing listWe will not sell or spam your email address.Subscribe The Latest Local News Heavy rain is expected Friday night due to Hurricane Laura Independent Herald - August 27, 2020 0 The remnants of Hurricane Laura will impact Scott County and the northern Cumberland Plateau Friday night, and while the impact looks to be minor... Read more Features Byrges Creek Baptist Church turns 97 next month Independent Herald - August 27, 2020 0 Next month will mark 97 years since a group of members from Bull Creek United Baptist Church met to establish a new church —... Read more Local News Turning a corner: New progress seen in fight against coronavirus Independent Herald - August 27, 2020 0 The TN Dept. of Health did not report a new case of coronavirus in Scott County on Monday. There was a time when that would... Read more E-Edition E-Edition: August 27, 2020 Independent Herald - August 27, 2020 0 Read more Related Stories Oneida Soccer: Oneida defeats Oliver Springs, 2-0 Independent Herald - August 27, 2020 0 OLIVER SPRINGS — Aliyah Douglas scored two goals in the first half — one unassisted, and one off an assist by Kamryn Kennedy —... Read more Oneida Oneida’s West, Scott’s Owens and Summers all sign letters of intent Independent Herald - June 15, 2020 0 Three local student-athletes signed college scholarships last week or the week before, inking their intent to play football or basketball at the next level. Scott... Read more Oneida Oneida RB/P Morgan adds another D-I offer Independent Herald - June 15, 2020 0 Kolby Morgan has added a scholarship offer from Army to his resume as he heads into his final season at Oneida and the recruiting... Read more Oneida Before the shutdown, Oneida baseball was on a roll Independent Herald - March 23, 2020 0 The basketball players aren't the only ones at Oneida left to wonder "what might have been." Coronavirus fears, which have prompted the complete shutdown of... Read more Oneida Oneida falls to Loretto in state quarterfinals as tournament comes to quick halt Independent Herald - March 13, 2020 0 MURFREESBORO — Oneida’s Lady Indians knew when they walked off the court at the Murphy center here Thursday evening that they had played their... Read more - Advertisement -