- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Photos: Oneida vs. Oliver Springs (08-25-2020)
SportsOneida
Updated:

Photos: Oneida vs. Oliver Springs (08-25-2020)

By Independent Herald

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,365FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,654FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Heavy rain is expected Friday night due to Hurricane Laura

Independent Herald - 0
The remnants of Hurricane Laura will impact Scott County and the northern Cumberland Plateau Friday night, and while the impact looks to be minor...
Read more
Features

Byrges Creek Baptist Church turns 97 next month

Independent Herald - 0
Next month will mark 97 years since a group of members from Bull Creek United Baptist Church met to establish a new church —...
Read more
Local News

Turning a corner: New progress seen in fight against coronavirus

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health did not report a new case of coronavirus in Scott County on Monday. There was a time when that would...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: August 27, 2020

Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

Soccer: Oneida defeats Oliver Springs, 2-0

Independent Herald - 0
OLIVER SPRINGS — Aliyah Douglas scored two goals in the first half — one unassisted, and one off an assist by Kamryn Kennedy —...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida’s West, Scott’s Owens and Summers all sign letters of intent

Independent Herald - 0
Three local student-athletes signed college scholarships last week or the week before, inking their intent to play football or basketball at the next level. Scott...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida RB/P Morgan adds another D-I offer

Independent Herald - 0
Kolby Morgan has added a scholarship offer from Army to his resume as he heads into his final season at Oneida and the recruiting...
Read more
Oneida

Before the shutdown, Oneida baseball was on a roll

Independent Herald - 0
The basketball players aren't the only ones at Oneida left to wonder "what might have been."  Coronavirus fears, which have prompted the complete shutdown of...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida falls to Loretto in state quarterfinals as tournament comes to quick halt

Independent Herald - 0
MURFREESBORO — Oneida’s Lady Indians knew when they walked off the court at the Murphy center here Thursday evening that they had played their...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Byrges Creek Baptist Church turns 97 next month

Features Independent Herald - 0
Next month will mark 97 years since a group of members from Bull Creek United Baptist Church met to establish a new church —...
Read more

Photos: Scott vs. Kingston (08-25-2020)

Scott Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Heavy rain is expected Friday night due to Hurricane Laura

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The remnants of Hurricane Laura will impact Scott County and the northern Cumberland Plateau Friday night, and while the impact looks to be minor...
Read more

Latest News

Heavy rain is expected Friday night due to Hurricane Laura

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The remnants of Hurricane Laura will impact Scott County and the northern Cumberland Plateau Friday night, and while the impact looks to be minor...
Read more

Byrges Creek Baptist Church turns 97 next month

Features Independent Herald - 0
Next month will mark 97 years since a group of members from Bull Creek United Baptist Church met to establish a new church —...
Read more

Turning a corner: New progress seen in fight against coronavirus

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health did not report a new case of coronavirus in Scott County on Monday. There was a time when that would...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN