Updated:

Oneida and Kingston play to a 3-3 tie

By Independent Herald

Oneida’s Aliyah Douglas celebrates with Savana Shepherd after scoring the game-tying goal late in a match against Kingston on Thursday, August 27, 2020 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

Aliyah Douglas scored her second goal of the night on a penalty kick with eight minutes remaining to prevent Kingston from escaping with a win at Jane Terry Hoffman Field in Thursday’s home opener for Oneida, as the Lady Indians played the Yellow Jackets to a 3-3 tie.

Oneida scored early on a goal by junior Caroline Keeton, and appeared to have an advantage over Kingston. But the game was one of momentum swings, with either team controlling the game in phases. Kingston scored two goals in the first half and led 2-1 at halftime, then the second half was 40 minutes of trading punches.

“I knew it was a really good team, and I felt like they meshed well and played into us hard,” Oneida coach Phil Newport said of Kingston. “I think that first goal they scored was on me. I was trying some kids in new positions. So if you take that goal away, the girls played to a 3-2 win.”

Keeton’s goal came just six minutes into the game. Kingston scored the tying goal eight minutes later, then tacked on another goal with 15 minutes to play in the first half to take a 2-1 lead.

Douglas scored nine minutes into the second half to tie the game, but Kingston answered right back less than a minute later to take a 3-2 lead.

That’s the way things stood for much of the rest of the way, with Oneida controlling possession more and more as the game progressed and seeming to have all the momentum.

For the game, Oneida took 21 shots to Kingston’s 16.

Finally, the Lady Indians got the break they needed with eight minutes remaining, when a penalty was called that gave Douglas an opportunity to tie the game, and she took advantage with her second score of the night.

“Everybody so far has done a good job of taking advantage of our size up front. We’re quick but we’re not big and you can play through us. We finally got the call there at the end where they were doing that,” Newport said. “But I see why they do that. If you can take away our quickness you can hurt us, because that’s where we separate.”

Newport has been leaning on his defense while waiting for his offense to gel. He said after Thursday’s game that the offense is coming along, but his team is still searching for a replacement for Macy Dunlap, the program’s all-time scoring leader, who graduated last year.

“I knew they would be pretty good defensively, but everybody we’ve played, our quickness has been able to offset their (defensive) ability,” he said. “(But) we miss that center attacker that gives us those goals like Macy did last year. We’ve got to find somebody filling in that spot and cleaning up that stuff. We don’t have that right now.”

Photos: Oneida vs. Kingston

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
