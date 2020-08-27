One hundred people have recovered from coronavirus in Scott County

The 100th Scott County resident to recover from coronavirus was reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday.

The 100 people who have recovered from the virus represent 64% of the people who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the local community thus far. There have been two people — or 1.3% — who have died. The remaining 54, or 35%, are either still recuperating or have not completed their mandated self-isolation period of 10 days post-diagnosis.

The Dept. of Health reported two new cases of the virus in Scott County on Thursday, along with new new recoveries. As a result, the number of active cases locally remains at 54, unchanged from Wednesday.

There have been a total of 3,248 coronavirus tests conducted in Scott County, 5.1% of which have been positive. There have been 167 positive tests; some people have tested positive more than once.

The coronavirus outbreak has largely stabilized in Scott County — at least for the time being. The Dept. of Health has reported only five new cases in the past six days, and testing positivity during that same time span has been only 2.0%.

The same is true across the state as a whole. The number of active cases has been slowly declining, and testing positivity has been slightly lower.

However, active cases are not declining everywhere. In neighboring Fentress County, for example, the number of active cases has rapidly increased to more than 100. In fact, the greater Cookeville area in general is seeing an increasing number of cases, including in Crossville and Cumberland County, Fentress County, in Spara and White County, and in Livingston and Overton County, where there are now more than 200 active cases. In Cumberland County alone, the number of active cases has nearly tripled in the past 15 days.

The greater Nashville area, meanwhile, is seeing its active cases decrease. Nowhere has that been more notable than in the TN-KY border county of Macon County, where there were once hundreds of active cases. There are now fewer than 100.

Cases are also declining in Memphis, which has 25% fewer active cases now than it did 15 days ago.

While some health care professionals’ new opinions on what must be achieved for herd immunity to be accomplished with coronavirus might be playing out in some of Tennessee’s urban areas that were hardest-hit early, the virus is increasing in many smaller towns and rural communities. Tennessee’s southern border counties were once seeing nearly across-the-board decreases in active cases, but now they’re seeing nearly across-the-board increases.

Also in the past two weeks, the final counties in Tennessee with fewer than 25 active cases have surpassed that benchmark. Those include Pickett County, Perry County, Moore County and Van Buren County.

Most regions of Tennessee are still seeing increases in smaller towns and rural communities. Along the northern Cumberland Plateau, Scott County was once second only to Campbell County in the number of active cases. But now active cases are falling in Scott and Campbell counties, while they grow in Fentress, Morgan and Pickett counties. Morgan County has more than 70 active cases of the virus.