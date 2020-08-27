- Advertisement -
Home News Local News One hundred people have recovered from coronavirus in Scott County
NewsLocal News
Updated:

One hundred people have recovered from coronavirus in Scott County

By Independent Herald

Active coronavirus cases in Tennessee as of Thursday, August 27, 2020. Counties with an asterisk are counties where active cases have declined in the past 15 days.

The 100th Scott County resident to recover from coronavirus was reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday.

The 100 people who have recovered from the virus represent 64% of the people who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the local community thus far. There have been two people — or 1.3% — who have died. The remaining 54, or 35%, are either still recuperating or have not completed their mandated self-isolation period of 10 days post-diagnosis.

The Dept. of Health reported two new cases of the virus in Scott County on Thursday, along with new new recoveries. As a result, the number of active cases locally remains at 54, unchanged from Wednesday.

There have been a total of 3,248 coronavirus tests conducted in Scott County, 5.1% of which have been positive. There have been 167 positive tests; some people have tested positive more than once.

The coronavirus outbreak has largely stabilized in Scott County — at least for the time being. The Dept. of Health has reported only five new cases in the past six days, and testing positivity during that same time span has been only 2.0%.

The same is true across the state as a whole. The number of active cases has been slowly declining, and testing positivity has been slightly lower.

Active coronavirus cases and the seven-day average of active cases in Scott County, as of Thursday, August 27, 2020.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

However, active cases are not declining everywhere. In neighboring Fentress County, for example, the number of active cases has rapidly increased to more than 100. In fact, the greater Cookeville area in general is seeing an increasing number of cases, including in Crossville and Cumberland County, Fentress County, in Spara and White County, and in Livingston and Overton County, where there are now more than 200 active cases. In Cumberland County alone, the number of active cases has nearly tripled in the past 15 days.

The greater Nashville area, meanwhile, is seeing its active cases decrease. Nowhere has that been more notable than in the TN-KY border county of Macon County, where there were once hundreds of active cases. There are now fewer than 100.

Cases are also declining in Memphis, which has 25% fewer active cases now than it did 15 days ago.

While some health care professionals’ new opinions on what must be achieved for herd immunity to be accomplished with coronavirus might be playing out in some of Tennessee’s urban areas that were hardest-hit early, the virus is increasing in many smaller towns and rural communities. Tennessee’s southern border counties were once seeing nearly across-the-board decreases in active cases, but now they’re seeing nearly across-the-board increases.

Also in the past two weeks, the final counties in Tennessee with fewer than 25 active cases have surpassed that benchmark. Those include Pickett County, Perry County, Moore County and Van Buren County.

Most regions of Tennessee are still seeing increases in smaller towns and rural communities. Along the northern Cumberland Plateau, Scott County was once second only to Campbell County in the number of active cases. But now active cases are falling in Scott and Campbell counties, while they grow in Fentress, Morgan and Pickett counties. Morgan County has more than 70 active cases of the virus.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,366FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,653FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Oneida

Oneida and Kingston play to a 3-3 tie

Independent Herald - 0
Aliyah Douglas scored her second goal of the night on a penalty kick with eight minutes remaining to prevent Kingston from escaping with a...
Read more
Local News

One hundred people have recovered from coronavirus in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The 100th Scott County resident to recover from coronavirus was reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday. The 100 people who have recovered...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s official unemployment rate drops to 9.8%

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's stubbornly-high unemployment rate fell slightly during the month of July, to 9.8%, according to data from the TN Dept. of Labor &...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Scott County’s official unemployment rate drops to 9.8%

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's stubbornly-high unemployment rate fell slightly during the month of July, to 9.8%, according to data from the TN Dept. of Labor &...
Read more
Local News

Another week of decreased unemployment claims in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's initial unemployment claims increased slightly last week, but the overall number of jobless claims continued to decrease as workers continue to return...
Read more
Local News

Heavy rain is expected Friday night due to Hurricane Laura

Independent Herald - 0
The remnants of Hurricane Laura will impact the East Tennessee region, including the northern Cumberland Plateau, Friday evening and overnight into early Saturday, with...
Read more
Local News

Turning a corner: New progress seen in fight against coronavirus

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health did not report a new case of coronavirus in Scott County on Monday. There was a time when that would...
Read more
Local News

IH experiences data purge, including some users

Independent Herald - 0
A database malfunction on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, caused some data to be purged from the Independent Herald's website, www.ihoneida.com. Unfortunately, this purge is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

IH experiences data purge, including some users

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A database malfunction on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, caused some data to be purged from the Independent Herald's website, www.ihoneida.com. Unfortunately, this purge is...
Read more

Soccer: Scott falls to Kingston, 1-0

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — Scott High's eight-game unbeaten streak against the school that is arguably its biggest rival across all sports came to an end here...
Read more

Byrges Creek Baptist Church turns 97 next month

Features Independent Herald - 0
Next month will mark 97 years since a group of members from Bull Creek United Baptist Church met to establish a new church —...
Read more

Latest News

Photos: Oneida vs. Kingston (08-27-2020)

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Oneida and Kingston play to a 3-3 tie

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Aliyah Douglas scored her second goal of the night on a penalty kick with eight minutes remaining to prevent Kingston from escaping with a...
Read more

One hundred people have recovered from coronavirus in Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The 100th Scott County resident to recover from coronavirus was reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday. The 100 people who have recovered...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN