IH experiences data purge, including some users

A database malfunction on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, caused some data to be purged from the Independent Herald’s website, www.ihoneida.com. Unfortunately, this purge is irreversible.

The data that was lost includes all stories and photos published on the website between the dates of August 13 and August 26. The Independent Herald will not be re-publishing those stories to its online edition.

A bigger issue was the loss of some user data. Any user who signed up or had an online account created after August 12, 2020 was deleted from the website’s database. Additionally, any user who manually changed their password after August 12 may find themselves unable to access their account. If you are impacted, please contact us by emailing subscriptions@ihoneida.com with your mailing address, and we will work to fix your account as quickly as possible. Users who were impacted will be unable to login and will receive an error message when attempting to do so.

We realize that this impacts a large number of users, as the IH has had numerous new subscribers in the past two weeks. We apologize for the error and will work to correct the issues that arise as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience.