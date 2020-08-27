Heavy rain is expected Friday night due to Hurricane Laura

The remnants of Hurricane Laura will impact Scott County and the northern Cumberland Plateau Friday night, and while the impact looks to be minor overall, heavy rain should be expected at times overnight from Friday into early Saturday.

Laura made landfall as a major hurricane Wednesday night, near the Texas-Louisiana border, where the impacts were expected to be devastating. She will quickly weaken after moving inland, then the remnant tropical depression will turn eastward and trek over Kentucky through the night Friday night. The National Hurricane Center’s current forecast places the tropical depression near the Kentucky-West Virginia border by sunrise Saturday.

As a result, heavy showers are expected in the northern plateau region Friday night. The National Weather Service’s current forecast is for a 70% chance of thunderstorms Friday night and a 60% chance of thunderstorms on Saturday.

In a forecast discussion posted Wednesday afternoon, meteorologists at the NWS’s Morristown weather forecast office noted that precipitable water values in the atmosphere are modeled to be “off the charts” Friday night. However, the tropical depression will get swept up by a developing trough in the upper level of the atmosphere, which will usher it quickly eastward. That will prevent excessive rainfall, and is expected to cause the threat of flooding to be slight. Additionally, excessive winds will not be expected; the NWS forecast is currently for 10 mph winds Friday night and Saturday.

Nevertheless, rainfall totals of one to two inches are expected by the time the system exits the region early Saturday, and the rainfall will likely have an impact on Friday night’s high school football games. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association said Wednesday that about half of the 124 games scheduled to be played have been moved up to Thursday night in an effort to beat the weather.

Scott High does not play Friday; Whitley County was forced to cancel because of the coronavirus. However, Oneida will be in action at Jamestown. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. eastern. By that point, the impacts of the tropical weather will likely have arrived, though heavier rains could hold off until later in the night.

One major weather model, the GFS, is showing rain from the tropical depression exiting the northern plateau region by around daybreak on Saturday morning. However, it depicts about 1.5 inches of rain falling over the northern plateau region between late Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Another weather model, the NAM, offers a more optimistic outlook for high school football, at least in the Cumberlands and further east. It shows rain associated with the tropical depression limited to West Tennessee, with only isolated showers and storms further east, by around kickoff time Friday evening. It does not bring rain into the Cumberland Plateau region until around midnight.

The NAM model also shows rain lingering a bit longer on Saturday morning than its counterpart, the GFS.

Finally, the ECMWF model shows similar rainfall totals as the GFS, but, like the NAM, keeps the main axis of rain confined to West Tennessee until near midnight, with only scattered showers and storms further east before midnight.

After the main axis of rain exits the region early Saturday, scattered showers and storms remain a threat through the rest of the day.