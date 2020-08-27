Another week of decreased unemployment claims in Scott County

Scott County’s initial unemployment claims increased slightly last week, but the overall number of jobless claims continued to decrease as workers continue to return to their jobs in the aftermath of the pandemic-inspired shutdowns.

According to new figures released by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development on Thursday, there were 40 first-time jobless claims in Scott County for the week ending August 22. That’s up slightly from the previous two weeks, when there were 31 initial claims each week.

However, there were only 459 continued claims for the week ending August 22, down from 490 for the week ending August 15.

Total unemployment claims in Scott County last week were 499, down from 551 the previous week.

Tennessee will release its county-by-county unemployment rates later Thursday, which will be based on data from the month of July. Scott County’s June unemployment rate was 10.4%, which was higher than expected after the Dept. of Labor slashed the local estimated work force from near 8,500 to near 8,000. Nevertheless, the official unemployment rate for the month of July is expected to drop into the upper single digits.

Still, that data will be nearly six weeks old when it is released. Based on the current jobless claims, it is estimated that Scott County’s current, actual unemployment rate is likely somewhere around 6.2%. That’s based on June’s estimated work force of about 8,000 people.

Statewide, there were 10,998 initial unemployment claims last week and 191,204 continued claims. Both were decreased from the previous week, and the total claims filed in Tennessee last week were the fewest since March. However, joblessness continues to be significantly elevated in Tennessee — even in terms of new claims. For the week ending March 14, just before coronavirus shutdowns began, there were 2,702 new claims in Tennessee, or only about one-fifth of the new claims filed last week.

Since the pandemic began, Tennessee has had more than 800,000 unemployment claims filed. Last week alone, the Dept. of Labor paid more than $72 million in unemployment benefits to nearly a quarter of a million unemployed workers.