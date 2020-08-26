- Advertisement -
Soccer: Scott falls to Kingston, 1-0

Scott High senior Aliyah Nagy winds up to boot the ball during the Lady Highlanders’ game at Kingston on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH

KINGSTON — For the first time in four years, Scott High’s girls soccer team came up short against the school that is arguably its biggest rival on Tuesday.

Kingston broke a scoreless stalemate late in the game, scoring a goal in the 72nd minute when a shot deflected off a Scott High defender and wound up in the net. It was the only score of the game, as the Yellow Jackets withstood a scramble in front of their own goal in the final 30 seconds and emerged with a 1-0 victory.

Scott High head coach Eric Henry, who spoke individually to several Kingston seniors after the game, complimented the Yellow Jackets’ defense.

“I thought Gracie (King) and Chloe (Tucker) and Liv (Rector) all had great looks at the goal and all had good shots at the goal, but the keeper just made great saves,” Henry said.

With that said, Henry was not especially pleased with the Lady Highlanders’ effort in the first half.

“We made adjustments at halftime,” he said. “They were absolutely wearing us out in possession in the first half. We were running around like we had blindfolds on. The second half, we did a whole lot better. We were doing better in the middle, we were getting the ball out wide, and shots were coming because of it.”

Kingston appeared to score early in the second half, but the goal was waved off because of an offsides call. After that, it appeared that the game might be headed for a scoreless finish — because it did not count towards the District 5-AA standings, there would not have been an overtime period — before the Yellow Jackets’ late goal.

“It was just unlucky,” Henry said. “That’s what I told the girls. It was unlucky. That happens sometimes.

“Kingston wanted it more,” he added. “It was their senior night and they played like it.”

The loss ended Scott High’s eight-game unbeaten streak against the Yellow Jackets, which dated back to 2016. But Henry said the positive to take away from the game was that it did not count towards the district standings. The teams will rematch in Huntsville later in the season, and that one will matter more.

“When they come to Scott High here in a couple of weeks, that one will count,” Henry said. “And I told the girls, now we know what to expect.”

Henry credited Kingston, saying the Yellow Jackets are one of the best teams in District 5.

“I think if anybody has a shot to knock off Anderson County besides us, it’s definitely Kingston,” he said. “But here’s the thing: you gotta get that stuff out of your head. They had it out of their head tonight and they took care of business.”

Henry said he tried to have his team focused on themselves and not the opponent, but he was not overly disappointed with his team’s effort.

“We came out yesterday in practice and loosened up,” he said. “We didn’t talk a lot about Kingston. I told our girls, you take care of your business and do what you’re supposed to do. Don’t worry about who’s on the other side because if you do what you’re supposed to do, it’ll take care of itself.

“I wasn’t totally disappointed with the way we played in the second half,” he said. “I’m disappointed in a couple of my players because they’re still not where they need to be as senior leaders.”

Photos: Scott High vs. Kingston

