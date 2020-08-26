- Advertisement - Home Sports Scott Photos: Scott High vs. Kingston SportsScott 4 hours ago Updated: 4 hours ago Photos: Scott High vs. Kingston By Independent Herald Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 of 11 Scott High sophomore Katie Tucker collides with a Kingston player during the Lady Highlanders' game against the Yellow Jackets in Roane County on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High sophomore Olivia Rector attempts a shot during the Lady Highlanders' game at Kingston on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High coach Eric Henry coaches his players on the sideline during the Lady Highlanders' game at Kingston on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High sophomore Chloe Tucker dribbles the ball up the field during the Lady Highlanders' game at Kingston on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High coach Eric Henry talks to two of his seniors, Julia Butts and Rylee Cotton, during a break in the action in the Lady Highlanders' game at Kingston on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High junior Gracie King approaches the ball during the Lady Highlanders' game at Kingston on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High senior Rylee Cotton lines up a shot attempt during the Lady Highlanders' game at Kingston on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High senior Aliyah Nagy prepares to boot the ball ahead during the Lady Highlanders' game at Kingston on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High's Rylee Cotton stares down the ball as she goes one-on-one with a Kingston defender during the Lady Highlanders' game in Roane County on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High's Olivia Rector works the ball through the center of the field during the Lady Highlanders' game at Kingston on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High coach Eric Henry talks to his team after their 1-0 loss at Kingston on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH - Story Continues Below - Join our mailing listGet headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.SubscribeWe will not sell or spam your email address. - Advertisement - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Independent HeraldContact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald. - Advertisement - Stay Connected 9,364FansLike1,280FollowersFollow1,655FollowersFollow Join our mailing listWe will not sell or spam your email address.Subscribe The Latest Local News Hurricane Laura will impact our region. Here’s what to expect Independent Herald - August 26, 2020 0 The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association (TSSAA) says that about half of the 124 high school football games scheduled to be played this week... Read more Oneida Oneida shuts out Oliver Springs in district opener, 2-0 Independent Herald - August 26, 2020 0 OLIVER SPRINGS — Four days after their football team picked up a 14-6, season-opening win here, Oneida's girls soccer team invaded Oliver Springs to... Read more Oneida Photos: Oneida vs. Oliver Springs Independent Herald - August 26, 2020 0 Read more Scott Soccer: Scott falls to Kingston, 1-0 Independent Herald - August 26, 2020 0 KINGSTON — For the first time in four years, Scott High's girls soccer team came up short against the school that is arguably its... Read more Related Stories Scott Soccer: Scott falls to Kingston, 1-0 Independent Herald - August 26, 2020 0 KINGSTON — For the first time in four years, Scott High's girls soccer team came up short against the school that is arguably its... Read more Scott Lightning strikes late as Highlanders pick up win at Cumberland County Independent Herald - August 22, 2020 0 CROSSVILLE — If the first half was a little boring, the final five minutes of Friday’s season-opener here more than made up for it. The... Read more Scott Soccer: Scott, Livingston battle to 2-2 tie Independent Herald - August 20, 2020 0 LIVINGSTON — In a potential preview of a Region 3-AA postseason game down the road, Scott High and a coronavirus-hampered Livingston Academy team battled to... Read more Scott Scott High football roster Independent Herald - August 20, 2020 0 Read more Scott Young and small, Highlanders say no backing down Independent Herald - August 20, 2020 0 For Scott High, the theme of the 2019 season was injuries. The number of them mounted as the season progressed, nearly making it impossible... Read more - Advertisement -