Oneida shuts out Oliver Springs in district opener, 2-0

OLIVER SPRINGS — Four days after their football team picked up a 14-6, season-opening win here, Oneida’s girls soccer team invaded Oliver Springs to pick up a win of their own to open the District 3-A season, defeating the Bobcats 2-0 on Tuesday.

Aliyah Douglas scored two goals for Oneida, one of them unassisted and one assisted by Kamryn Kennedy, to give the Lady Indians a 2-0 lead at halftime. That’s the way the score stood through the second half, with Oneida’s lock-down defense preventing Oliver Springs from getting any good looks at the goal, but with the Lady Indians unable to find the net again on the opposite end of the field.

Oneida head coach Phil Newport said his team struggled with the short field at Oliver Springs.

“We took nine shots in the first half and 13 in the second half,” he said. “Oliver Springs took two in the first and zero in the second. Obviously we kind of leaned into our defense.”

Newport said he was not happy with his team’s overall effort.

“My players know I was displeased with the energy we had,” he said. “You can’t be hunted and not match the other team’s commitment. We brought that against our first opponent (Webb) but we did not tonight.”

Still, Newport said, a district win is a district win.

“After everything is said we are okay with the win,” he said. “Hopefully we acquired the knowledge we need for the next short field we play on.”

Newport said his team will continue to rely on its defense while his offense gets up to speed.

“In fairness to my players, I have to commend our defense which just locked up any Oliver Springs threat, and we did take 22 shots at them,” he said. “Unfortunately, the vast majority of them went directly at their keeper. (But) I have been around long enough to know that is just how it goes some nights.”

With the win, Oneida improved to 2-0 on the season, and will host its first home match on Thursday, against Kingston. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Jane Terry Hoffman Field.

Photos: Oneida vs. Oliver Springs