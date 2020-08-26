- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Oneida shuts out Oliver Springs in district opener, 2-0
SportsOneida
Updated:

Oneida shuts out Oliver Springs in district opener, 2-0

By Independent Herald

Emalea Sexton kicks the ball out of the box during Oneida’s game at Oliver Springs on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Rebecca Blevins

OLIVER SPRINGS — Four days after their football team picked up a 14-6, season-opening win here, Oneida’s girls soccer team invaded Oliver Springs to pick up a win of their own to open the District 3-A season, defeating the Bobcats 2-0 on Tuesday.

Aliyah Douglas scored two goals for Oneida, one of them unassisted and one assisted by Kamryn Kennedy, to give the Lady Indians a 2-0 lead at halftime. That’s the way the score stood through the second half, with Oneida’s lock-down defense preventing Oliver Springs from getting any good looks at the goal, but with the Lady Indians unable to find the net again on the opposite end of the field.

Oneida head coach Phil Newport said his team struggled with the short field at Oliver Springs.

“We took nine shots in the first half and 13 in the second half,” he said. “Oliver Springs took two in the first and zero in the second. Obviously we kind of leaned into our defense.”

Newport said he was not happy with his team’s overall effort.

“My players know I was displeased with the energy we had,” he said. “You can’t be hunted and not match the other team’s commitment. We brought that against our first opponent (Webb) but we did not tonight.”

Still, Newport said, a district win is a district win.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

“After everything is said we are okay with the win,” he said. “Hopefully we acquired the knowledge we need for the next short field we play on.”

Newport said his team will continue to rely on its defense while his offense gets up to speed.

“In fairness to my players, I have to commend our defense which just locked up any Oliver Springs threat, and we did take 22 shots at them,” he said. “Unfortunately, the vast majority of them went directly at their keeper. (But) I have been around long enough to know that is just how it goes some nights.”

With the win, Oneida improved to 2-0 on the season, and will host its first home match on Thursday, against Kingston. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Jane Terry Hoffman Field.

Photos: Oneida vs. Oliver Springs

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,364FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,655FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Hurricane Laura will impact our region. Here’s what to expect

Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association (TSSAA) says that about half of the 124 high school football games scheduled to be played this week...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida shuts out Oliver Springs in district opener, 2-0

Independent Herald - 0
OLIVER SPRINGS — Four days after their football team picked up a 14-6, season-opening win here, Oneida's girls soccer team invaded Oliver Springs to...
Read more
Oneida

Photos: Oneida vs. Oliver Springs

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott falls to Kingston, 1-0

Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — For the first time in four years, Scott High's girls soccer team came up short against the school that is arguably its...
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

Photos: Oneida vs. Oliver Springs

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Oneida

Oneida defeats Oliver Springs, 14-6, to open season

Independent Herald - 0
OLIVER SPRINGS — Oneida was breaking in two new quarterbacks who were brand-new to the high school game, and would have to rely almost...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida High School Football Roster

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Oneida

There’s some inexperience, but Oneida will once again eye the top of Region 2-2A

Independent Herald - 0
The good news, says Oneida head coach Tony Lambert, is that the Indians battle-readied themselves with an outstanding schedule last year. The bad news,...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida scores upset to start the season, 2-1 over Knox Webb

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — If Oneida was intimidated because a private school was on the schedule to open the 2020 regular season, the Lady Indians didn't let...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Quarantines rising in schools, but no confirmed cases of coronavirus

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Local schools are nearly two weeks into a new school year that has begun with staggered schedules to limit the number of students who...
Read more

Hurricane Laura will impact our region. Here’s what to expect

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association (TSSAA) says that about half of the 124 high school football games scheduled to be played this week...
Read more

Big South Fork Medical Center celebrates 3 years

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida is celebrating three years of operation this week. BSFMC opened in August 2017, after Florida-based Rennova Health...
Read more

Latest News

Hurricane Laura will impact our region. Here’s what to expect

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association (TSSAA) says that about half of the 124 high school football games scheduled to be played this week...
Read more

Oneida shuts out Oliver Springs in district opener, 2-0

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
OLIVER SPRINGS — Four days after their football team picked up a 14-6, season-opening win here, Oneida's girls soccer team invaded Oliver Springs to...
Read more

Photos: Oneida vs. Oliver Springs

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN