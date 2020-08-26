Hurricane Laura will impact our region. Here’s what to expect

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association (TSSAA) says that about half of the 124 high school football games scheduled to be played this week have been moved to Thursday night, in an effort to avoid the impacts of Hurricane Laura.

The powerful tropical cyclone is up to a Category 4 this afternoon, with 140 mph sustained winds. After making landfall later today, the hurricane is expected to eventually turn eastward, with the remnant tropical depression situated over eastern Kentucky by early Saturday morning.

The storm’s impact to the East Tennessee region will begin Friday afternoon. However, it isn’t expected to be especially significant. An updated forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a 70% chance of thunderstorms Friday night and a 60% chance of thunderstorms on Saturday.

In a forecast discussion posted Wednesday afternoon, the NWS’s Morristown weather forecast office noted that precipitable water in the atmosphere will be “off the charts” as the tropical storm’s remnants approach from the west, but added that the window for heavy tropical downpours would be short “as the system races off to the east.” The NWS is forecasting between 1-2 inches of rainfall for East Tennessee.

After making landfall between Houston and New Orleans as a major hurricane later today, Hurricane Laura will get swept up in the jet stream, and her remnants will turn sharply to the east, eventually impacting East Tennessee.

The current forecast puts the remnant tropical depression over eastern Kentucky by early Saturday morning, which would cause impacts for the northern Cumberland Plateau late Friday and through part of the day on Saturday.

Several Tennessee high school football games have been moved up and will be played on Thursday night in an effort to beat the tropical weather. But, overall, the impacts to the region should be relatively minor.

The current rainfall forecast from the National Weather Service is for about an inch of rain over much of the region.

One major model, the GFS, shows rain beginning Friday afternoon over the Cumberland Plateau, but with only about a half-inch of rain falling before the system exits the region by Saturday afternoon.

The current forecast from the National Weather Service, for Oneida, is for increasing rain chances through the day on Friday, with a 60% chance of showers Friday night and a 90% chance of showers on Saturday. Additionally, the NWS is calling for only 5-10 mph winds.

In a forecast discussion Wednesday morning, meteorologists at the NWS’s weather forecast office in Morristown noted that the atmosphere will be abnormally wet Friday and Saturday, but a developing trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere will help absorb the remnants of the hurricane and cause it to clear the area more quickly, lessening rainfall totals. Flooding is not expected to be an issue.