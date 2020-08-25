Turning a corner: New progress being seen in fight against coronavirus

The TN Dept. of Health reported a single new case of coronavirus in Scott County on Tuesday.

There was a time when that would’ve warranted a news headline. But on Tuesday, it was news only because its as the first case of coronavirus reported locally in three days. The bigger news was the nine Scott Countians who have recently recovered from the virus, reported by the Dept. of Health on Tuesday. That drops Scott County to 53 active cases of the virus — the fewest it has had at any one time this month.

As for the new case reported by the Dept. of Health on Tuesday, it was just the third to be reported by state health authorities in nearly a week. It’s a far cry from early August, when Scott County was averaging more than three new cases every single day.

Few people dare think it out loud; most are anxiously waiting to see what impact the resumption of school is going to have on the spread of the virus. But it certainly feels like a corner has been turned in the fight against Covid-19 — not just in Scott County, but across Tennessee.

The Dept. of Health reported only 667 new cases of coronavirus across the state on Monday. That was encouraging, but Mondays are notorious for low data, after medical clinics have been closed for the weekend and there are fewer test results being returned. Still, it was the first time in 47 days that the state had reported fewer than 1,000 new cases. Then, on Tuesday, it happened again: the Dept. of Health reported 813 new cases.

At some point — perhaps as soon as Wednesday — there will be more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus reported in a single day in Tennessee once more. That much seems inevitable. But what appears to be changed is that there are no longer reports coming from Nashville of more than 3,000 new cases in a single day. In fact, there have been fewer than 2,000 cases in 15 of the past 17 days. At one point, back in late July, there were more than 2,000 new cases reported 15 times in 20 days.

Perhaps the biggest indicator that something has changed is testing positivity. In Scott County, for the week ending Monday, just 4.5% of the coronavirus test results returned by state and private labs were positive. There was a time when Scott County’s testing positivity was above 10%, the critical benchmark established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). Theoretically, at least, if more than 10% of the tests are returning positive within a community, there isn’t enough testing being conducted in that community to catch all the positive cases and effectively combat the spread of the virus.

Statewide, the same was true. On Monday, just 5.4% of the more than 15,000 test results that were reported were positive. Early last week, Tennessee’s testing positivity began to drop sharply, and it has remained relatively low since that time. It’s an important metric because it takes away the argument that there are fewer positive cases being reported only because no one is getting tested — just as for months, the testing positivity in the lower single digits destroyed the argument that there were only an increasing number of positive cases because so many people were being tested.

Not all the news is good. The Dept. of Health reported 40 new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday. That’s one of the single largest single-day death tolls thus far. And, for the past week, there have been just over 200 Covid-19 fatalities in Tennessee. At one point, half that many deaths made for what seemed like a particularly deadly week.

Sadly, the increased death toll isn’t surprising, nor is it an indicator that the outbreak is worsening. Experts say that deaths lag behind diagnoses by an average of 18 days, meaning increased deaths could start to show up even after an outbreak has plateaued or begun to improve.

And, in fact, that seems to be the case. As of Sunday, there were 881 people hospitalized across the state with Covid-19 illness. That was the lowest number since July 13. At the peak, there were nearly 1,200 people hospitalized with coronavirus, but that number plateaued and has now begun to drop.

On Monday, the Dept. of Health reported 923 people hospitalized — the first time in seven days that total had risen. But that was mostly due to more hospitals reporting on Monday: 108 of them, up eight from the previous day. In fact, another stat jumped off the sheet Monday: each reporting hospital had an average of 8.5 positive cases in their facility. That was down from 8.8 the previous day — not a significant decrease, but the lowest inpatient average since July 13.

In Knox County, the nearest metropolitan area to Scott County, the coronavirus outbreak appears to be holding steady. There were 2,160 active cases as of Tuesday, down slightly from the previous day. Thirty-one of those were hospitalized, a number that is slowly decreasing after spiking last week. There are fewer than 100 new cases being reported in Knox County most days, and fewer than 50 new cases being reported some days.

Knox County also reported two more Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing its total to 55 — or 0.91% of all confirmed cases. There have been five deaths in people under the age of 44, and 16 in people between the ages of 45 and 64.

Critics have argued against putting too much stock in coronavirus numbers, and have blasted news reports that include daily updates about the state of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the numbers are central to the lives of nearly every American. They determine whether schools will remain open, whether high school sports will continue, whether college sports will happen, and whether businesses will be allowed to continue to function. Ultimately, the numbers will indicate when it’s safe for Americans to stop wearing masks and taking other preventative measures that are specific to the coronavirus pandemic.