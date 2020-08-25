- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Turning a corner: New progress being seen in fight against coronavirus
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Turning a corner: New progress being seen in fight against coronavirus

By Independent Herald

The TN Dept. of Health reported a single new case of coronavirus in Scott County on Tuesday.

There was a time when that would’ve warranted a news headline. But on Tuesday, it was news only because its as the first case of coronavirus reported locally in three days. The bigger news was the nine Scott Countians who have recently recovered from the virus, reported by the Dept. of Health on Tuesday. That drops Scott County to 53 active cases of the virus — the fewest it has had at any one time this month.

As for the new case reported by the Dept. of Health on Tuesday, it was just the third to be reported by state health authorities in nearly a week. It’s a far cry from early August, when Scott County was averaging more than three new cases every single day.

Few people dare think it out loud; most are anxiously waiting to see what impact the resumption of school is going to have on the spread of the virus. But it certainly feels like a corner has been turned in the fight against Covid-19 — not just in Scott County, but across Tennessee.

The Dept. of Health reported only 667 new cases of coronavirus across the state on Monday. That was encouraging, but Mondays are notorious for low data, after medical clinics have been closed for the weekend and there are fewer test results being returned. Still, it was the first time in 47 days that the state had reported fewer than 1,000 new cases. Then, on Tuesday, it happened again: the Dept. of Health reported 813 new cases.

At some point — perhaps as soon as Wednesday — there will be more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus reported in a single day in Tennessee once more. That much seems inevitable. But what appears to be changed is that there are no longer reports coming from Nashville of more than 3,000 new cases in a single day. In fact, there have been fewer than 2,000 cases in 15 of the past 17 days. At one point, back in late July, there were more than 2,000 new cases reported 15 times in 20 days.

Perhaps the biggest indicator that something has changed is testing positivity. In Scott County, for the week ending Monday, just 4.5% of the coronavirus test results returned by state and private labs were positive. There was a time when Scott County’s testing positivity was above 10%, the critical benchmark established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). Theoretically, at least, if more than 10% of the tests are returning positive within a community, there isn’t enough testing being conducted in that community to catch all the positive cases and effectively combat the spread of the virus.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Statewide, the same was true. On Monday, just 5.4% of the more than 15,000 test results that were reported were positive. Early last week, Tennessee’s testing positivity began to drop sharply, and it has remained relatively low since that time. It’s an important metric because it takes away the argument that there are fewer positive cases being reported only because no one is getting tested — just as for months, the testing positivity in the lower single digits destroyed the argument that there were only an increasing number of positive cases because so many people were being tested.

Not all the news is good. The Dept. of Health reported 40 new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday. That’s one of the single largest single-day death tolls thus far. And, for the past week, there have been just over 200 Covid-19 fatalities in Tennessee. At one point, half that many deaths made for what seemed like a particularly deadly week.

Sadly, the increased death toll isn’t surprising, nor is it an indicator that the outbreak is worsening. Experts say that deaths lag behind diagnoses by an average of 18 days, meaning increased deaths could start to show up even after an outbreak has plateaued or begun to improve.

And, in fact, that seems to be the case. As of Sunday, there were 881 people hospitalized across the state with Covid-19 illness. That was the lowest number since July 13. At the peak, there were nearly 1,200 people hospitalized with coronavirus, but that number plateaued and has now begun to drop.

On Monday, the Dept. of Health reported 923 people hospitalized — the first time in seven days that total had risen. But that was mostly due to more hospitals reporting on Monday: 108 of them, up eight from the previous day. In fact, another stat jumped off the sheet Monday: each reporting hospital had an average of 8.5 positive cases in their facility. That was down from 8.8 the previous day — not a significant decrease, but the lowest inpatient average since July 13.

In Knox County, the nearest metropolitan area to Scott County, the coronavirus outbreak appears to be holding steady. There were 2,160 active cases as of Tuesday, down slightly from the previous day. Thirty-one of those were hospitalized, a number that is slowly decreasing after spiking last week. There are fewer than 100 new cases being reported in Knox County most days, and fewer than 50 new cases being reported some days.

Knox County also reported two more Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing its total to 55 — or 0.91% of all confirmed cases. There have been five deaths in people under the age of 44, and 16 in people between the ages of 45 and 64.

Critics have argued against putting too much stock in coronavirus numbers, and have blasted news reports that include daily updates about the state of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the numbers are central to the lives of nearly every American. They determine whether schools will remain open, whether high school sports will continue, whether college sports will happen, and whether businesses will be allowed to continue to function. Ultimately, the numbers will indicate when it’s safe for Americans to stop wearing masks and taking other preventative measures that are specific to the coronavirus pandemic.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,364FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,655FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Hurricane Laura will impact our region. Here’s what to expect

Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association (TSSAA) says that about half of the 124 high school football games scheduled to be played this week...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida shuts out Oliver Springs in district opener, 2-0

Independent Herald - 0
OLIVER SPRINGS — Four days after their football team picked up a 14-6, season-opening win here, Oneida's girls soccer team invaded Oliver Springs to...
Read more
Oneida

Photos: Oneida vs. Oliver Springs

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott falls to Kingston, 1-0

Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — For the first time in four years, Scott High's girls soccer team came up short against the school that is arguably its...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Hurricane Laura will impact our region. Here’s what to expect

Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association (TSSAA) says that about half of the 124 high school football games scheduled to be played this week...
Read more
Local News

Oneida’s property tax rate is increasing by 32 cents

Independent Herald - 0
Property taxes are going up in the Town of Oneida. The town’s board of mayor and aldermen voted 4-1 on Thursday to raise the property...
Read more
Local News

Local unemployment claims continue to drop

Independent Herald - 0
New unemployment claims were up statewide last week, but they held steady locally, and continuing claims continued to fall. According to the TN Dept. of...
Read more
Local News

Big South Fork Medical Center celebrates 3 years

Independent Herald - 0
The Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida is celebrating three years of operation this week. BSFMC opened in August 2017, after Florida-based Rennova Health...
Read more
Local News

East Tennessee’s coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline

Independent Herald - 0
A new round of data released by regional health authorities shows that coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to decline in the East Tennessee region. As of Tuesday,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

East Tennessee’s coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A new round of data released by regional health authorities shows that coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to decline in the East Tennessee region. As of Tuesday,...
Read more

Quarantines rising in schools, but no confirmed cases of coronavirus

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Local schools are nearly two weeks into a new school year that has begun with staggered schedules to limit the number of students who...
Read more

Oneida’s property tax rate is increasing by 32 cents

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Property taxes are going up in the Town of Oneida. The town’s board of mayor and aldermen voted 4-1 on Thursday to raise the property...
Read more

Latest News

Hurricane Laura will impact our region. Here’s what to expect

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association (TSSAA) says that about half of the 124 high school football games scheduled to be played this week...
Read more

Oneida shuts out Oliver Springs in district opener, 2-0

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
OLIVER SPRINGS — Four days after their football team picked up a 14-6, season-opening win here, Oneida's girls soccer team invaded Oliver Springs to...
Read more

Photos: Oneida vs. Oliver Springs

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN