Only limited tickets will be available for Oneida's game at York Institute

By Independent Herald

Fans traveling to Jamestown for Friday’s football game between Oneida and York Institute should plan to arrive early, and will not be guaranteed entry.

According to Oneida High School Athletics Director Jimmy May, York has provided Oneida with a limited number of tickets for Friday’s non-region game; however, those tickets will be sold to the families of players first, and there will be no tickets available for public purchase at OHS.

Bruce Winningham, athletics director at York, said 52 tickets have been made available to Oneida, in addition to the complimentary tickets that are ordinarily awarded as part of the two schools’ scheduling contract. The total represents 20% of York’s adjusted stadium capacity, which has been trimmed significantly to allow for social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, there will be a limited number of tickets available at the gate on Friday night. Gates will open 90 minutes before the 8 p.m. kickoff.

“There will not be many tickets available to purchase and if you decide to do this you will not be guaranteed a ticket for admission into the game,” May said. “It will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and may sell out quickly.”

Winningham said that preferential treatment will not be given to either fan base at the gate.

“If (Oneida) fans are in line at 5:30 (Central Time) and tickets are available, they will have the same opportunity to purchase tickets as our own fans,” Winningham said.

There has not been an indication of exactly how many tickets will be available at the gate for Friday’s game. The game will be broadcast live on WBNT 105.5 FM, with pregame beginning at 7:45 p.m. Tim Smith will have the play-by-play, with color commentary provided by Mark Matthews and John L. Strunk.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

