Oneida’s property tax rate is increasing by 32 cents

Property taxes are going up in the Town of Oneida.

The town’s board of mayor and aldermen voted 4-1 on Thursday to raise the property tax rate by 32 cents — from $1.03 to $1.35.

It is the town’s first tax increase in more than a quarter of a century, and one that Mayor Jack E. Lay said Monday is necessary to help keep the town operating.

In a conversation with the Independent Herald on Monday, the mayor cited rising costs on everything from health insurance to electricity as reasons for the tax increase, which he said will be used to pave streets and maintain the town’s aging fleet of trucks, mowers and other equipment.

“I’m sure people are going to be upset. I would be upset,” Lay said. “But we don’t have any choice if we’re going to maintain the progress we’ve made with the city.”

The town passed the first reading of an ordinance establishing a budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 at its meeting on Thursday. The second reading of that budget will take place at the board’s September meeting, following a public hearing. However, a property tax levy is passed by resolution under Tennessee law, meaning it is adopted after just one vote. Alderman Allison Mays cast the lone dissenting vote.

The issue of a tax increase has been looming for several years, and was hinted at by Mayor Lay last year, when a proposal was on the table to sell the town’s water department to a private entity, American Water. Although a sale price was never made public, it would’ve been several million dollars, which Lay said at the time would be used for paving streets and maintaining equipment. Ultimately, public opposition to the proposal caused the town to decline American Water’s advances.

Tax rate through the years

It’s unclear when the town’s board of mayor and aldermen last passed a tax increase, but it was prior to 1993. At that time, the town’s property tax rate was $1.40.

Since that time, the property tax rate has fluctuated, generally due to state-mandated property reappraisals. After such a reappraisal, the state certifies a property tax rate so that local governments do not take in any more or less tax revenue than they did prior to the reappraisal. If property values go up, which is most often the case, the tax rate goes down; if property values go down, the tax rate goes up.

From $1.40 in 1994, the tax rate was dropped to $1.20 in 1995 — the first year of Lay’s administration. The mayor said Monday that the rate decrease was requested and approved by the board of mayor and aldermen.

From there, the tax rate continued to fall, eventually bottoming out at 85 cents in 2008. It increased to $1 in 2009 after a reappraisal, and then to $1.03 in 2013, again after a reappraisal.

Based on 2019 tax rates, there were 135 cities and towns in Tennessee with lower property tax rates than Oneida before the tax increase, and 149 with higher property tax rates than Oneida.

Where the money has gone

“There’s no doubt about it, the first few years everything took care of itself,” Lay said of going 25 years without a tax increase. “(But) you begin to realize that you go as far as you can go and that’s what we’ve done.”

Lay pointed out that the town’s newest ton truck is a 2007 model. And, on Monday, he said, both of the town’s garbage trucks were down. One is a 2002 model with a broken leaf spring. The other is a 2000 with a blown gasket in its motor. Both will be repaired, the mayor said, but in the meantime, garbage is being collected with pickup trucks and the town’s ton trucks.

“In a town the size of ours, if you go two or three days without picking up garbage, you’d be in a real mess,” Lay said.

Lay also pointed out that the town is losing tens of thousands of dollars in property taxes through a series of events that are outside its control. One in particular is the Oneida Plaza shopping center next-door to city hall. Its own, Chattanooga-based Fletcher Bright, has requested a depreciation that will cost the city $22,000 in sales taxes.

“We stayed strong when the county was at 19% and 20% and 21% unemployment, but we’ve just come to the end of our line,” the mayor said.

“I don’t think anybody can say anything negative about the way we take care of the city as far as the brush pickup, the garbage, the mowing, and stuff like that,” he added. “But the streets need help. There’s no doubt about that. And the older they get, the worse they’re gonna get.”

The burden on property owners

Property taxes make up the lion’s share of funding for local governments in America — not just in Tennessee, but in all 50 states. Changes to tax structures have increased the tax burden on property owners through the years.

For municipalities like Oneida, taxation options are limited. For the most part, taxes come in two forms: property taxes and sales taxes. The local option sales tax is currently 2.25%. The city could raise the sales tax another 0.5%, but it would have to split the revenue with the county, Lay said, for education purposes.

That leaves the property tax rate. Lay acknowledged that raising the tax rate 32 cents in one fell swoop — which equates to a 31% tax hike — is a lot, saying that he would take the blame for the town not raising its rate more gradually through the years. But, at this point, he said, the larger increase is necessary.

“The bad thing about it is going as high as we did,” he said. “But if you raise it a dime, you get $70,000. If you only collect 90% of that (the average tax collection rate for the town), you only get $63,000. You can’t pave a street — any street — with that, let alone pay your operations.”

In the end, Lay said, it was about options.

“We only have the property tax and the sales tax,” he said. “We just didn’t have any other opportunity or any way to increase revenue. We don’t have any choice if we’re going to maintain the progress we’ve made with the city.”

So what will the tax increase mean in terms of real dollars? For someone who owns a $100,000 home, the increase will mean $80 per year added to their tax bill — from $257.50 to $337.50.

Where the money will go

The town expects to generate an additional $200,000 annually with the tax increase, Lay said. Most of that money will go into paving streets, with some set aside for vehicle maintenance and other operational expenses.

“We’re hoping that with $200,000 that we can pave streets, and still give us some operational money,” he said. “Maybe if we can get our streets paved in the next three to four years, we’ll be able to leave this office with the understanding that whoever comes in later on can look at the streets, look at the equipment, and have some money to do something with, and maybe cut (the tax rate) back.”

The current cost to pave a mile of street is about $80,000 to $100,000. That’s actually down from a year ago, due to the cost of oil and other factors. Based on that, Lay said, the town might be able to pave three streets per year.

There are several streets that he mentioned specifically as being on the drawing board and in need of resurfacing: West 3rd Avenue west to Industrial Lane, Shepherd Road, Litton Road, Grave Hill Road, Sandcut Road, Terry Hill and Jeffers Road.

“We want to look at our streets, where the most traffic is and where the most people live,” he said. “We’re going to try to pave as much as we can each year to get our city back in uniform.”

Lay said the tax revenue will be appropriated the right way.

“We’re looking to responsibly manage the funds and do what people expect us to do,” he said. “We’re not going to go out and wholesale buy equipment. Most of this money is going to be designated for paving.

“Hopefully, we can pave three streets a year, keep our equipment going, provide our services that we’ve been providing, keep the town clean, and have resources of our own to do that,” he added. “So here comes the first tax increase we’ve asked for in 25 years. So let’s put it to good use.”