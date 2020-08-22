Oneida defeats Oliver Springs, 14-6, to open season

OLIVER SPRINGS — Oneida was breaking in two new quarterbacks who were brand-new to the high school game, and would have to rely almost exclusively on their talented senior running back, Kolby Morgan.

That was the way the game was supposed to go. So why, with 17 remaining in the first half, was the freshman quarterback — Caden Rector, who split time at the position with sophomore Colten Daugherty — rolling right on a naked bootleg?

“When you run the football, you oughta be able to hurt them with the boot,” Indians coach Tony Lambert said afterwards. “It slows them down on the backside.”

Indeed, Oliver Springs became so focused on stopping No. 22 — Morgan finished with 97 yards, just shy of eclipsing the century mark in the first game of his senior season — that they overplayed their hand. And when Rector rolled right on the naked bootleg, he had senior wideout Joseph Luckadoo wide open at the goal line. He made the pass, Luckadoo made the catch, and the Indians’ non-region game against the Bobcats turned on a dime.

Oneida took a 7-6 lead to the half with that 18-yard touchdown play, and went on to win, 14-6. But for much of the first half, it seemed like Oliver Springs might be on its way to snapping a four-game losing skid against the Indians.

Offensively, the Bobcats were able to exploit the edge in the first half, at times gashing the Indians’ defense as they rolled up nearly 100 rushing yards. Defensively, they were able to put the brakes on Morgan for the better part of two quarters.

“It was frustrating for Kolby,” Lambert said. “I told him, look, you’re gonna be frustrated at times this year until we figure out our identity. The big thing is how are you gonna respond to it? Tonight he had to take a beating at times and lead by example.”

While Morgan finished with 97 yards, he was limited to 3.7 yards per carry by an Oliver Springs defense that was selling out to stop the run. And a third of his yards came on one play in the second quarter.

But that play was a big one. Morgan ripped off a 34-yard run to help the Indians punch the ball deep into Oliver Springs territory for the first time in the game. That set up the Rector-to-Luckadoo touchdown.

It wasn’t Morgan’s only big run, either. In the second half, Morgan made the big runs when they mattered most, and added a 3-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to cushion the Indians’ lead.

Then there was the defense. Once Oneida dialed in defensively, Oliver Springs’ success running the football came to an abrupt half. The Bobcats had fewer than 50 yards of offensive output in the entire second half.

“Defensively in the first half we were just grasping at straws,” Lambert said. “We were doing anything to try to frustrate them. Then we started making some changes and we started making some plays. I felt like we played pretty sound on defense in the second half.”

Ultimately, Oneida won the game because it did what it does best: run the football, play defense and win the special teams game. The Indians finished with 145 rushing yards, limited Oliver Springs to 153 yards of offense and were sound on special teams.

“We’re gonna make our living running the football, play action, special teams and playing defense,” Lambert said. “The standard ain’t gonna change. The recipe ain’t gonna change. You gotta coach what you know, to start with. Sometimes it ain’t popular and it ain’t fun, but I tell you what, there’s nothing in sports that feels better than winning, is there?”

But when the Indians’ young quarterbacks needed to step up, they showed glimpses of what the future might hold. Each completed a pass, and Lambert was quick to compliment them after the game.

“Both of them took us on a scoring drive,” he said.

Lambert said that Daugherty addressed the team after the game.

“He stood up and expressed how important he thought it was that we all come together and pull together and that’s what good football teams do,” Lambert said. “Boy, it was so awesome and so refreshing to hear a young man (step up). I’ve been challenging these seniors all summer, asking them y’all got anything to say. And here’s a sophomore standing up, and him and that little freshman, those guys are gonna try to lead this football team. That was good to see.”

Lambert said there’s plenty for his team to improve on as the Indians get set for a Week 2 trip to Jamestown to face York Institute.

“We’ve certainly got a long way to go to be a good football team,” he said. “Talk is cheap. It’s cheap. But in saying that, I’m glad I’m the coach of this team. I’m having fun.”

