Lightning strikes late as Highlanders pick up win at Cumberland County

CROSSVILLE — If the first half was a little boring, the final five minutes of Friday’s season-opener here more than made up for it.

The only score in a first half that was marked by a 30-minute weather lightning delay was a 65-yard touchdown run by Cumberland County’s Reece Crockett that left Scott High trailing 6-0 at halftime.

But while lightning struck in the distance in the second quarter, it struck twice inside Jets Stadium in the fourth quarter.

After Cumberland County scored on a 16-yard touchdown pass to take a 12-8 lead midway through the fourth quarter, Scott High drove the length of the field in just three plays to regain the lead, quickly recovered a fumble, then scored on the very next play. A pair of Ashton Rowe touchdown runs gave the Highlanders a 20-12 lead that would carry them to the season-opening victory.

“We got some things straightened out in the locker room about what we were seeing on defense, how we were communicating, how to counter the extra safety in the box in the blocking scheme,” Scott High coach Josh Terry said of his team’s second half improvements.

After Crockett’s 65-yard scoring run in the second quarter, Cumberland County had a difficult time getting its offense going, thanks in large part to Scott High’s defensive adjustments.

“Coach (Bradley) Stephens had a check ready if we had to decide the ground game was being a consistent threat to us,” Terry said. “It put our DBs a little more susceptible on an island, but it did shut down their run. When we went to the Highlander 44 Stack, they didn’t gain but very little positive yardage. We didn’t want to get in it and live in it because they could take some shots down the field but Coach Stephens did a great job feeling out the moment.”

Terry said the offense didn’t execute very well in the first half, but also made adjustments.

“Coach (Tanner) Williams was able to put them in some formational disadvantages … getting out of the two-back, spreading them out, and finding some spots between the tackles,” he said. “We were just feeling out their defense. There was no film, and Coach Williams had a very broad, generalized gameplan.”

Scott High finally got on the scoreboard early in the third quarter, when a bad Cumberland County snap on a punt attempt resulted in a safety, cutting the Jets’ lead to 6-2.

As it turned out, that was the spark the Highlanders needed. Starting with good field position after the free kick that followed the safety, Scott High used sophomores Brady Strunk and William Young to rip off big runs, before Strunk danced into the end zone from seven yards out to give his team its first lead of the evening.

That’s the way the score stood until the fourth quarter, when disaster struck. Cumberland County had just driven the ball inside Scott’s 30-yard-line before turning it over on downs. The Highlanders were unable to advance the ball, and on what would’ve been a punt, a bad snap resulted in Cumberland County taking over deep in Scott High territory. Four plays later, the Jets scored on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Braden Tollett to Crockett on a fourth down play to regain the lead with just over six minutes remaining.

Scott High didn’t take long to answer, however. First was a 45-yard run by Brandon Carson, then a 12-yard run by Carson, and then a 15-yard run by Rowe for the score. Just like that, the Highlanders were back in front.

Two plays later, Scott High had the ball again, when Carson pounced on a fumble just outside Cumberland County’s 10-yard-line. And, on the next play, Rowe found the end zone for the second time in a row, scoring from 11 yards out.

“Rowe had some big runs,” Terry said. “He made some good cuts. He’s a big back out in space. The defensive back is not really excited about going down and hitting him.”

Terry credited senior CJ Collier with “taking the bull by the horns” with the offensive line, which began to open holes for the Highlander backs in the second half.

After only two touchdowns in the first 42 minutes of regulation, there were three scored in the final six minutes, with two of them going Scott High’s way. In between, there were defensive takeaways by Strunk and Cannon Vanhook, each of whom intercepted passes, to help keep Cumberland County’s offense at bay.

It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but Terry and his staff will take it after an unusual preseason that featured no scrimmages or live action.

“There’s actually something to watch now,” Terry said of his team getting its first game under their belt. “They can see themselves from the first person on TV. We have camera views from practice, but you get a situation like this where you can measure yourself against opposite-colored jerseys and decent competition and you can judge yourself and see where you’re at as players.”

The Highlanders will have two weeks to prepare for their region opener at Alcoa. The Week 2 game against Whitley County has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns in Kentucky.

