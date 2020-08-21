Lambert, Terry talk football in uncertain times

There’s going to be a high school football season — or, at least, the start of one. The regular season is slated to kick off on Friday night for Week 1. After that, everyone will be left guessing — and praying — about what might happen next.

It promises to be a surreal season. Attendance will be limited at some schools. People will be required to wear masks to games, and they’ll have their temperature checked upon arriving at the stadium. It’s inevitable that players will have to miss games, even if they’re feeling okay, because they’ve tested positive for coronavirus. It’s also inevitable that teams will have to forfeit games.

When Oneida travels to Oliver Springs and Scott High travels to Cumberland County for this week’s season openers, it will be the first time since last season ended that any of the players have popped pads against anyone other than their own teammates. For players who are freshmen, or otherwise new to the varsity lineup, it’ll be the first time they have ever popped pads against anyone other than their own teammates at the high school level.

Because the Covid-19 pandemic robbed high school football of spring practice, and caused all preseason scrimmages to be canceled, teams are approaching the season openers in much the same way they would typically approach a preseason jamboree — full of uncertainty. If that’s a disadvantage, it’s a disadvantage that applies across the board, because every school in the state is playing under the same guidelines. It might be a disadvantage that is most pronounced among teams that have the most holes to fill due to graduation, and both Scott and Oneida return fewer starters than they lost. But coaches for both teams say that while the run-up to the season certainly wasn’t ideal, it impacts all teams equally, for the most part.

“Any time you lose evaluation time, it’s a major loss,” Oneida head coach Tony Lambert said. “I don’t think there’s any better evaluating tool than being able to see live bullets. We had no scrimmages in the spring, no scrimmages in the fall. So we really don’t know. At the end of the day, do we have anybody who’s gonna run into somebody?”

But, Lambert added, “The teams that you play, they’re dealing with the same thing we are. I’ve been doing this long enough that I have a wide range of coaching peers and we call each other and bounce a lot of ideas off each other. We’re all going through this ordeal of uncertainty.”

Scott High head coach Josh Terry said the coronavirus upheaval is forcing coaches to approach their routines from a different timetable than they’re used to.

“You coach on a calendar,” he said. “There’s a time when you know things are starting to come together, a time where you start to get a little impatient, a time where you know where things should be worked on. But there’s a new schedule now, and it’s a little unnerving as a coach because you feel like things are sloppier, you feel like you’re behind. But, at the same time, everyone is in the same relative boat.”

Terry said that while uncertainty abounds, one thing the coronavirus has done is increase the players’ appetites for football.

“The majority of your team is feeling deprived (of football),” he said. “They’ve felt the loss of it, so there’s a little more of an element of hunger there. Guys are excited and there’s an overall team morale boost that’s there.”

Both Lambert and Terry said their players are excited for high school football.

“We’ve had to run, basically, a medical center here before we ever got them out,” Lambert said of the extra precautions that are required. “I told somebody I’ve got carpal tunnel from squeezing so many sanitizer bottles this year. I’ve squeezed so many spray bottles. It’s wore me out. But I know this: Seeing those kids smile when you say, ‘We’re gonna have a season’ makes it all worth it. I know what it was like when it broke my heart to see our basketball boys having an opportunity taken from them, and seeing our baseball kids and soccer boys losing theirs.”

Terry said the long wait before Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gave the go-ahead for high school football helped his players appreciate the fact that they’re going to get to play.

“It hung in the doubt for so long, whether or not this thing was gonna happen, I think the excitement for my seniors that they’re gonna have a season, and the excitement for the juniors and the sophomores and on down the line, it creates a little bit of a different morale angle there,” he said. “And that’s certainly true of the coaches, as well.”

The coronavirus preparation doesn’t end with the start of the season. While coaches will face their traditional tasks of preparing for each week’s opponent, the 2020 season will bring the additional reality of having to battle coronavirus on a daily basis. TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress recently said that teams that instruct their players to avoid large groups and social gatherings away from sports might be the teams that avoid a coronavirus outbreak. And for teams like Scott High, avoiding an outbreak starts at practice every day. Masks have become a political firestorm this summer, but there’s nothing political in the Scott High School field house.

“The recent TSSAA guidelines mimic that of the CDC, where it’s not an automatic, team-wide quarantine when one of your guys gets it, but they start tracking everyone they’ve been in contact with,” Terry said. “For us, that doesn’t apply outside on the football field so much as it does inside the weight room and in the film room. So I make all my guys wear masks. In the classrooms in school, they’ve gotta wear masks all day long. It’s non-negotiable, just in the standpoint of trying to put this team in the best scenario possible as far as keeping the numbers down and keeping us moving forward.

Terry said there’s been no pushback against his masks policy.

“None whatsoever,” he said. “We started school back this week and there’s been a couple of instances where I went by classrooms and teachers have let me know that they’ve had to make someone put a mask on, but down here, everybody’s got their masks, they bring them, they put them on, and we carry on about our business.”

Lambert said that the Covid-19 pandemic is a difficult time, but the players will prevail.

“Our kids have had an awesome attitude,” he said. “Their attitudes have been great. We’re in such a tough time. We’ve heard about tough times. You hear in those coaching clinics that tough times don’t last but tough people do. So we have talked a lot about facing adversity.”

Lambert pointed to a book he’s been reading, Character Still Counts, by Christian author James Merritt.

“I try to use it some when I’m speaking to my team,” Lambert said. “He talks about the lion in the jungle. Everybody’s intimidated by the lion. And our lion is the coronavirus. Everybody’s intimidated by coronavirus, for good reason. But we can’t run from our fears. We gotta face them. In the jungle, the lion roars and everybody runs. The problem is that the lionesses are all sitting back there and waiting for them to run into them for lunch. And all they had to do was face their fears. So we have to face our fears. And I’m very appreciative of the resiliency of our kids. They’ve faced adversity head-on.”