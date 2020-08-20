Young and small, Highlanders say no backing down

For Scott High, the theme of the 2019 season was injuries. The number of them mounted as the season progressed, nearly making it impossible for the Highlanders to field a fully healthy team. Though they somehow managed six wins, they failed to make the playoffs in Region 2-3A — in no small part due to all the injuries.

It was easy to be optimistic when 2019 turned to 2020. An off-season would mean plenty of time to heal. Then came the coronavirus pandemic, and the entirety of society, including sports, was turned on its nose.

Asked if he feels snakebitten, Scott High head coach Josh Terry shrugs off the notion of bad luck. At least 2020 is a global pandemic, he said; 2019 felt like a Scott County pandemic. But bad breaks are part of the game, and you have to take them in stride.

“I’m never going to be a guy who says that this or that happened,” Terry said. “We just have to band together and get it done and take control of what we can control.”

So, on Friday, Terry and his staff will load their team of 37 players and head to Crossville for a season-opener against Cumberland County. For a Class 3A school, a roster of 37 players is relatively tiny. And on that roster are only five seniors. To put it bluntly, Scott High is young, thin and small, and that’s in no small part due to coronavirus. Fears of their sons catching the virus led the parents of some players to enroll them in virtual school this year. Terry said he would’ve had closer to 50 players if not for that.

But Terry is also proud of the players he has, and he says it’s a good group.

“It’s a good 37,” he said. “Our guys are definitely making the most of it.”

Offense

For Scott High, changes on the offensive side of the ball begin at the quarterback position. Alex Chambers, a junior, will slide into the “QB1” role. He missed most of the 2019 season with a leg injury, but he brings athletic ability to the field that will should help him slip ably into the new role.

“He’s a real mature guy,” Terry said of his quarterback. “He’s sharp, he processes things well, and he’s athletic enough to do some different things in the ground game. More than anything, he just knows what’s going on. He knows our system, he knows how to call protection schemes, and he knows how to get guys right in the blocking schemes. He makes good decisions.”

The strength of Scott High’s offense is a stable of talented runningbacks that present diversity in their abilities, from shifty speed on the edge to power between the tackles.

Senior Brandon Carson will move into the running back role. The future U.S. Marine has a soldier-like mentality about him, Terry said.

“He’s very tough on himself, and he responds well to you being tough on him,” Terry said. “He’s a strong, physical runner. He’s a power back who can get tough yards between the tackles.”

A similar running back is junior Ashton Rowe. He’s shown flashes of ability since he was a freshman, and he’s only gotten big since then, as a big-bodied running back who will be most effective between the tackles. But he’s also got deceptive speed for his size.

Sophomore Will Young has surprised his coaches — in a good way — and will earn reps, as well.

“I don’t want to call it a surprise because I knew he was athletic,” Terry said. “I guess I just didn’t expect him to grow as fast as he has at this point. We were planning on being pretty comfortable to how many people we could hand the ball off to. And then he’s had the offseason that he’s had.

“He’ll etch his way in there somewhere, spelling guys,” Terry added. “He’s definitely earned it; it’s not a have-to situation.”

Last among the group, but certainly not least, is sophomore Brady Strunk. He’ll get the start at the B-receiver, which in Scott High’s offense is a slot receiver and the two-back.

“He’s mature beyond his years,” Terry said of Strunk. “He’s got a senior mentality and a captain type of approach to be so young. He’s athletic, he’s physical and he’s decently fast.”

Strunk will also back up Chambers at quarterback.

“You put him somewhere and he’ll figure out how to excel at it,” Terry said.

Senior River Gray will start at the X-receiver. He’s a returning starter, although his role last year, in Terry’s words, was to play Robin to Mason Owens as Batman. This year, Gray will be the go-to guy at the wideout position.

“He’s an athletic kid and he runs good routes,” Terry said. “He’s got good hands. He’s just a baller. He’s one of those kids who goes to the park and plays ball for hours at a time during the summer. He’s always doing something.”

At the Y-receiver, which is the slot opposite Strunk, is Phoenix Norris. He’s gotten bigger and will play a role as a possession receiver for the Highlanders.

“He’s a guy who is going to find a soft spot in the zone and spot up,” Terry said.

The Z-receiver will be Donavan Allen. He’s a junior, and he’s undersized, but he makes up for that by being scrappy and a hard worker.

“You know what you’ll get from him day in and day out,” Terry said.

On the offensive line, there will be a mix of experience and youth. Some of the experience comes on the left side of the line, where senior CJ Collier will start at tackle and junior Cole Tucker will get the nod at guard.

“CJ has played a lot up to this point,” Terry said. “He’s an athletic, linebacker type of body playing on the offensive line. He’s got really good footwork.”

As for Tucker, Terry says he’s best described as a player with “farm strength” — someone who might deceive you when you watch them in the weight room because they’re strong enough to “throw a cow in the back of a pickup truck.”

Another experienced player is junior Skyler Smith, who will start opposite Tucker at the right guard position. He’s a hybrid lineman who can be used in multiple ways.

“He can pull, he can climb, he can get movement on doubles; he’s very versatile,” Terry said. “He’s very confident and sharp mentally. He gets the guys right around him.”

The youth shines at the center and right tackle positions, where a pair of sophomores will get the starting nods. Gavin Terry will start at center, while Adrian Stanley will be the tackle.

“Gavin is very, very coachable,” Terry said. “He’s tough and strong in the weight room, and he has a high motor.”

Stanley, too, is a big and strong player. “He’s physical, but he has good athleticism,” Terry said.

With a new quarterback who brings different skills to the field, Terry said the Highlanders will tweak their offense this season.

“He’s a game manager, a West Coast-style, run-pass option kinda guy,” Terry said of Chambers. “He’s athletic enough to run the ball but it’s gonna be a have-to situation for me with him.”

Instead, the Highlanders will use Chambers for zone boots, run-pass option and ask him to be a decision-making quarterback.

One of the reasons Chambers won’t be called upon to do as much in the run game as some past Scott High quarterbacks is the quartet of guys who he’ll be handing the ball off to.

“Those guys are a two and two type of split,” Terry said of his runningbacks. “We can truly get segmented on how we divvy up carries for four quarters, and you don’t necessarily feel like you have to get the quarterback involved as much.”

Terry envisions being able to have passes that are tied to run action.

“We’re gonna have play action kick-outs, we’re gonna have RPOs and we’re gonna try to make the run and pass look as similar as we possibly can and call plays based on what we see a defense doing,” he said.

Defense

Scott High’s top returning player on the defensive side of the ball is Carson. Last year he made a name for himself at the linebacker position. This year, he’ll move up front and be slated as the Highlanders’ starting nose guard.

“He’s gained enough weight for us to think he could do that,” Terry said. “But the big thing is he’s so quick at firing of the ball that we feel good about having him right there. He’s got such a speed advantage.”

Ultimately, Carson is quick enough and versatile enough that he can play any position on the line, and he can also drop back into pass coverage. That’s going to help the Highlanders with what Terry calls “weird looks,” where they drop off in space from the line.

Joining Carson on the line will be senior Caleb Jeffers and Micah Owens at the defensive end positions.

Jeffers is “long, fast, disciplined and good with his hands,” Terry said. “He’s battle-tested and he’s been repping there for a while.”

Owens is a hard worker whose work ethic is unmatched.

“I don’t know if I can outright say that he’s the hardest-working kid I’ve ever had, but he’s up there,” Terry said. “This guy, if he fails a max rep, it’s because his body can’t do it.”

Rowe will also be in the mix at defensive end, forming a three-man rotation with Jeffers and Owens.

Jacob Reece will back up Carson at the nose position. He’s much bigger than Carson, and can use his 350-lb. frame to close holes and eat up blocks. Tucker and Smith will rep at the position, as well.

The sam linebacker this year will be Collier, and Terry likes the eye discipline and strength that he brings to the position. Opposite him at the will linebacker position will be Norris, who will bring some flexibility to the position. He’ll be able to move well in space, whereas Collier brings more physicality inside the box.

The drop linebacker, which is a hybrid nickel corner in Scott High’s defense, will be between junior Andrew Washam and sophomore Will Russ.

Gray will hold down one of the cornerback positions, while Young will be the opposite corner.

“River is very physical,” Terry said of Gray. “He’s our best cover guy, and he’s so adept at making plays in the air on the football.”

By contrast, Young is small and scrappy; an irritator whose biggest strength will be man-to-man coverage.

Donovan Allen will be the free safety, a “heady player” who is undersized but scrappy enough to make up for it. Chambers could play there some, as well, although Terry prefers not to have his quarterback on the field on defense.

Strunk will be the strong safety. Terry describes him as a “do-it-all football player” who is a ballhawk and physical in the run game. Russ can play strong safety, as well.

As is the case on offense, the Highlanders will tweak their defense some this season.

“Some years I think you could call us more of a 40 team, and some years we’ve been more like a 3-4 type of defense,” Terry said. “Last year it was more of a 4-down approach, and this year I’m gonna say we’ll be a lot more multiple in the box. Against the teams we play with spread offenses, a 4-2-5 is probably a better general description of what we’ll play. Against traditional type offenses, I would definitely say we’ll be a multiple 3-4 team this year, based on what we’ve got.

Special Teams

The Highlanders will look to freshman Hugo Henry to replace Alex Rector, who graduated, as the team’s kicker. Like Rector, Henry can give the Highlanders an option in the red zone besides just scoring touchdowns. Carson can kick, too, if needed.

Punting duties will be handled by Strunk or Stanley.

Returning kickoffs and punts will be Young, Strunk and Gray.

The Bottom Line

The Highlanders will be competing in a loaded region once again in 2020. Alcoa, as usual, is one of the favorites to win the state championship in Class 3A. Austin-East is always strong, and Gatlinburg-Pittman is coming off a big season. Kingston returns a lot of experience, and Northview Academy ended last season on a high note.

The region’s coaches picked Scott High to finish sixth out of seven teams in Region 2-3A this season. That’s not a surprise; the Highlanders have traditionally been disrespected by the coaches they face, and they have finished higher than they’ve been picked to finish more often than not in the past 10 years.

Terry said his team will shy away from no one.

“You want football to be played on the biggest stage you can,” he said of playing teams like Alcoa. “In the situation we’re in, I hate to say it’s a you-have-nothing-to-lose mentality, because you’ve got a game to lose. But it’s a situation where it’s an us-versus-the-world mindset where you can go in and just cut loose and let that be the way you deal with your nerves.”

One thing about the schedule is that while every game will be tough, there are not many juggernaut mismatches.

“It’s a tough schedule in that you’re going toe-to-toe every week,” Terry said. “You don’t have any just straight-out cupcakes. It’s a deal where iron sharpens iron and that’s what we have. This is a division where anybody could beat anybody, with obvious respect given to Alcoa and everybody else gunning to get to that level.”

Terry said all of the teams chasing Alcoa form a “logjam.”

“We’re gonna fight our tails off, we’re gonna practice our tails off, and we’re gonna be as prepared as we can possibly be as a coaching staff,” he said. “When it comes Alcoa week, we’re gonna be practicing and trying to beat them. With that said, they’ve definitely earned that spot they’re in, and we respect them. We respect all of our opponents.

“I think everybody is kinda in the same tier, where it’s going to be a super bowl every week of people trying to get a game advantage on somebody,” he added. “I think any of those teams, us included, could be playoff spot-holders.”