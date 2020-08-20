There’s some inexperience, but Oneida will once again eye the top of Region 2-2A

The good news, says Oneida head coach Tony Lambert, is that the Indians battle-readied themselves with an outstanding schedule last year. The bad news, he adds, is that they’re still playing that outstanding schedule this year.

Of the 10 teams that Oneida will face this season, all but one made the playoffs last season — when 12 of the Indians’ 13 opponents overall were playoff teams and their schedule was the toughest in all of Class 2A football. And the Indians will face that daunting schedule with a ton of inexperience, returning only three starters on offense and three on defense.

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t some talented players returning. In fact, the Indians have two players on the preseason all-state team: senior Kolby Morgan and junior CJ King. And as they gear up to start the 2020 season, Oneida is picked once again by Region 2-2A’s coaches to finish second in the region, behind Meigs County, which would be good enough to earn a home playoff game in November.

But Oneida has its sights set higher. Lambert says “to be the man you have to beat the man,” and the Indians are on a 5-game losing skid to Meigs County. As the 2020 season begins, the Tigers have a large bullseye on them, and the two teams best positioned to take a shot at Region 2’s top dog appear to be Oneida and Rockwood.

Offense

Perhaps nowhere is inexperience magnified like it is at the quarterback position. And Oneida will be going on the road to Oliver Springs in Week One for a rematch of last year’s four-overtime thriller with two guys swapping snaps who are brand-new to the position as high school athletes: sophomore Colten Daugherty and freshman Caden Rector.

Offensive coordinator Jimmy May said last week that he has “no idea” which one will get the starting nod. But that doesn’t matter much, he said, because both will play. And while both have potential, May knows there will be growing pains. While Rector is a freshman, Daugherty tore his ACL in the first JV game last year, causing him to miss the entire season.

“We’ve had eight practices together as a team,” May said. “Normally, you start this in the spring. It’ll be 100 miles per hour on Friday night for them.”

May said that one of the two will be named starter — “somebody has to go out there first,” he said — but both will play during Friday’s game at Oliver Springs. The key for Oneida, right now, is to be vanilla on offense and not throw too much at their young QBs too quickly.

“Colten is young and he’s learning,” May said. “He wants to learn and he’s a hard worker. Caden is moving up from eighth grade and middle school, and he also has the tools. He’s very smart.

“We have to keep it simple for our quarterbacks,” he added. “We can only proceed as fast as they get better. I don’t want to put too much on their plate, because I can’t be out there in the huddle with them on Friday night. So they both have to manage the play clock, they gotta get the ball snapped. Both of them have promise, but we have to help them.”

There are several other players who are repping at the QB position in practice, including junior Ben Buttram, sophomore Todd Derek Ryon and freshman Nick Gilbert. Junior Noah Buttram can also play quarterback, once he is ruled eligible by TSSAA. He is the most experienced quarterback on Oneida’s roster. But both May and Lambert said they will not make a change at the quarterback position as long as the Indians’ offense is doing well. If the team is struggling, they said, they’ll re-evaluate.

One way to help a young quarterback, meanwhile, is to have reliable running backs for them to hand the ball off to. And the Indians have that.

“One thing that’s gonna help them quarterbacks is having Morgan back there, and him running behind a pretty good offensive line,” said Jeff Buttram, who coaches runningbacks.

Even as he split time with Bryson Buttram last year, Morgan finished with 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was the Region 2-2A offensive player of the year. He returns for his senior season as a Division I college prospect and will be the workhorse on the offensive side of the ball, although May said the Indians will have to be careful not to put too much on him.

“He’s the main guy,” May said of Morgan. “He’s gonna be the one the defense is focused on. We gotta find ways to get him the ball in space because he is a dynamic player. He’s a game-changer. But we can’t use him so much that we wear him down by the end of the season. Somebody else has got to step up.”

Fortunately, Morgan will have help. Sophomore Ashton Stephens has a load of ability — “a little bowling ball of speed,” Buttram calls him. He is still inexperienced, playing mostly JV last year except for a bit of mop-up duty in varsity games. But he’s shown a lot of ability.

Senior Jacob Warmoth will start at fullback, while also getting some reps at tailback. Sophomore Elijah Phillips will also get a lot of reps at fullback. Lorenzo Garcia, a junior, will get some reps as well, and senior Caden Litton will likely move from the offensive line to the backfield.

Younger backs include Peyton Smart, TJ Meredith, Landen O’Donnell, Landon Boutwell, Nick Gilbert and Wyatt Watters.

Oneida’s receivers are mostly brand-new, but their coach — Robert Wright — says they are working hard. The Indians lost all of their starters at the position from last year — “outstanding receivers who made big plays for us,” Wright said. But, he added, “These guys are working hard to replace them.”

There are seven of them who will compete for playing time on Friday night. Among them are seniors Joel Couch, DeShaun Brabson and Jaiden Luckadoo, juniors McLauren Love and Matthew Brown, and sophomores Todd Derek Ryon and Tait West.

Other players who are working at the position include junior Aiden Love, sophomores Elijah Slaven and Isom Chitwood, and several freshmen: Landon Limburg, Josh Cole, Kenneth Vanhook, Brock Dixon and Hayden Reynolds.

“I’m real pleased that my group works hard every day,” Wright said. “When you’re the oldest coach on the staff, you appreciate young kids that work hard. I think they’re going to be good for us. I have some guys that can catch the ball, and they’re good route-runners.”

Oneida returns two starters on the offensive line. Reece Marcum started all 13 games at left tackle as a junior, and Blayke Couch started 11 of 13 games at right guard as a sophomore.

“Reece has been a great asset for us,” said offensive line coach Dalton Chambers. “He’s really taken that leadership role and he’s worked hard. He changed his body in the offseason, and he’s trying to do things the right way.”

Of Couch, Chambers said that he “epitomizes what an old-school interior offensive lineman looks like. He’s just mean and nasty. He’s not a very vocal leader, but he leads by example.”

While Oneida returns two starters, they also picked up two linemen with starting experience: transfers Tyler Cole, a senior, and Xavier Shoemaker, a junior.

Chambers said that Cole’s family — originally from the Chicago area — “took a leap of faith and drove down to Oneida” when the football situation in their school district was unclear. “He’s been great for us,” Chambers said. “He’s very smart, and when I need to go to somebody in a game, he and Reece will be the two who have the answer.”

Shoemaker was a starter on the line at Scott High last season, and is described as having “great feet and great hands.”

“Football intelligence is what he’s got,” Chambers said. “All my guys have got football IQ. There’s an old saying out there that linemen aren’t very smart. That’s not true. We communicate a lot.”

In all, Chambers said he has eight linemen who will see varsity action on Friday nights. Rayse Cash, a senior, saw reps last year at different positions and can play either of the guard positions, but will likely start at center.

Jabe Boyatt, another senior, will likely be the team’s backup center but can also play the tackle position. “He’ll be a utility guy,” Chambers said. “He’s a great kid to be around.”

Parker Seeber is yet another senior who will factor into the mix. He can play just about any position on the offensive line.

“He’ll be at guard, he’ll be at right tackle, he’ll be at left tackle,” Chambers said. “In our jumbo stuff, we’re gonna get him in the game. He’s just a dude. And if any of these guys have made great strides, it’s been Parker Seeber.”

Chambers said he doesn’t know exactly what the starting lineup will look like by Friday night, and it doesn’t really make much difference.

“Obviously you gotta have a starting lineup but we will change it up,” he said. “When the live bullets start going, I don’t know where we’ll be at.”

Other guys who could see some playing time include sophomores Bryar Fry, Isaac Morgan, John Selby and Cameron Kidd.

“We’re underclassman heavy right now,” Chambers said. “Some of these younger guys, that’s tough, especially when you’re a sophomore. If you’re a sophomore, you’re thinking, ‘Am I with the big dogs yet or am I still with the young guys?’ Some of them, they’re young, but they have chances to be really good players.”

Still other younger linemen include Blake Clark, Kenny Jeffers, Wyatt Yancey and Austin Thompson.

“All these guys I have had the privilege of coaching, they’ve been raised the right way,” Chambers said. “They know how to handle themselves and how to do things. That makes it easier on me.”

At the tight end position, there are three who will trade snaps: senior Joseph Luckadoo, who got some snaps last year and has improved; junior Hunter Shoemaker; and freshman Gavin Keeton.

“You’ll see all three of those guys,” May said. “They may not start, but you’ll see them on the field at some point. It’s a competition every day.”

Behind them are Landon Crowley, Bryar Fry and Isaac Martin.

The key to success on the offensive side of the ball, May reiterated, will be the ability to run the football. That’s not a surprise with an Oneida football team; the Indians are traditionally a run-heavy offense. But, with young quarterbacks who are learning on the fly, it’s especially important.

“If we can’t run the ball and we have to throw it, it’s going to cause some trouble for us,” May said. “Our young quarterbacks have to be able to manage the game, and we have to put it on the offensive line. They have to carry us in the early part of the season.”

Defense

In terms of experience, the strength of Oneida’s defense should be in the trenches. It starts with King, who checks in at 6-5, 371 this season.

“I changed his nickname,” Chambers said. “He’s the Big Dog now. He’s earned that. When he’s at his best and when he’s competing, he can be as dominant a force when he wants to play as any guy I’ve seen on the defensive line. He’s only going to be a junior, but I tell him all the time: If you’ll take care of business, they’re going to come asking about you.”

Caden Litton was also a starter last year.

“He just wants to make the team better,” Chambers said of the senior. “If that’s at linebacker, fine. If not, he’ll see a lot of time at nose. He’s played a lot of football and he knows where to line up and he knows his assignment.”

If Litton is at linebacker, Parker Seeber will get the nod at nose.

“This is where he’s made his strides,” Chambers said. “He really understands it and he loves it. He’s a senior and he just wants to do what’s best for the team.”

Marcum will get the start at the tackle position, replacing Creighton May, and he’s taken on a leadership role at that position.

“He’s an intelligent guy,” Chambers said. “He picks up on stuff quick and he coaches me sometimes.”

Backing up Marcum will be Cash, who has the tools and abilities to be a good player in that position.

Also factoring into the lineup will be Kidd, who is young but ready. Xavier Shoemaker and Tyler Cole will play primarily on the offensive side of the ball but can spell people on defense for a few snaps at a time. Then there’s freshman Gavin Keeton, who Chambers said has caught the eyes of all the coaches in practice.

All of his defensive linemen, Chambers said, are ready to go.

“Three weeks ago I didn’t know if we were gonna have football,” he said. “It’s tough. I could see it in their eyes. And when it flipped, and the governor came out and did his stuff, they turned it on. They’re excited and I am happy for them. I can’t wait to watch them compete against somebody.”

Experience drops off quickly at the linebacker position, where the Indians lost two guys who were excellent players at the position last year. McDowell said that the situation is “fluid,” with coaches not quite sure who will line up there and when. Warmoth will likely be the will linebacker, while Litton might make the move from nose to play the sam side. If he doesn’t, Elijah Phillips will likely get the nod at the sam.

“We’ve evaluated, but we’re trying to make sure that we’re giving all these guys opportunity,” McDowell said. “We’ll play a lot of players at linebacker. It won’t be like last year where we had two stalwarts back there.”

Others who will factor in include Stephens, Selby and Garcia.

“Those top five or top six could play either spot,” McDowell said. “We cross-train our guys to play either one.”

Younger players who are waiting for playing time include Yancey, Watters, O’Donnell, Boutwell and Anderson.

McDowell said the inexperience, especially after having been so battle-tested at the position a year ago, “concerns me greatly, but the great thing about it is that these are talented guys. And by next year they may be the backbone of our defense.”

At defensive end, Morgan and Luckadoo will get starting nods. Both are seniors. Others who will likely see time at defensive end are Boyatt, Brown, Hunter Shoemaker and Buttram. Younger players at the position include Smart, Landon Crowley, Martin, Gilbert, Thompson and Vanhook.

“We lost some good players on that side of the ball (Colby Boyatt and Josh Orick),” Wright said. “They sure made a lot of plays. But I think these guys can replace them.”

The Indians’ defensive secondary is also inexperienced, replacing all four starters. The most experienced back who is returning is Joel Couch, and Buttram said last week that he’s the only one with a position locked down. He’ll start at cornerback, and actually started there last year when called upon due to an injury situation.

The strong safety will likely be Brabson, a transfer from South Doyle. Although Daugherty is one of the Indians’ quarterbacks, he will likely see a lot of time at free safety. Luckadoo and McLoren Love are battling for starting jobs in the secondary, as well. And freshman TJ Meredith has the tools to see varsity reps in the defensive backfield right away.

Younger players who could eventually factor into the mix include Limburg, Ryon, Ben Buttram, Rector, West, Chitwood, Dixon, Josh Cole, Slaven and Reynolds.

Lambert said that his young defenders will be tried by fire, and he expects them to be okay.

“I tell them all the time, ‘They can’t eat you,’” he said. “They’d spit us out anyway. So we gotta be able to hold up physically. We gotta be able to hold up mentally. We can’t get too up or too down. It’s kinda like the SEC. You gotta tee it up and strap it up every week, maybe more-so this year than ever. You can’t hide, because everybody we play is gonna come and get you.”

Special Teams

Lambert has jokingly said that the only player on the team with a starting position that is set in stone is Kolby Morgan as the team’s punter. As good as he is on the offensive side of the ball, Morgan’s greatest strength may be as a special teams player. He’s one of the nation’s top-rated punters at this level of football, and he has several Division I offers to show for it already.

Overall, though, Lambert said the loss of experience for the team overall has been on special teams.

“Special teams, to me, cover guys and everything included, is one thing that I’m really afraid of,” he said. “I made a very valid point to those kids: I’ve never won a game I’ve had a punt blocked in. We’re not mature enough yet to understand the sense of urgency (on special teams) but that will come in the games.

“If it don’t change you, the wound wasn’t deep enough,” Lambert added. “The guys I’ve challenged that have had special teams blunders in the past, I think once they really got wounded and realized what happened, it made them dig a little deeper and appreciate the value of trying to work. To me, that’s the third of the game that we have to try to excel at.”

The Bottom Line

Lambert likes his team’s attitude. Despite the uncertainty, and at times not even knowing if there would be a football season, he said his players have worked.

“Our kids have had awesome attitudes,” he said. “We’re in such a tough time. You’ve heard in those coaching clinics that tough times don’t last but tough people do. So we talk about facing adversity.”

“I’m very appreciative of the resiliency of our kids,” he added. “They’ve faced adversity head-on.”

Lambert said he never had to beg his team to come to voluntary work-outs during the summer.

“I’m proud of my team and the summer work ethic they’ve had,” he said. “We didn’t have to beg our kids to come. The majority of the kids wanted to do something. They’ve done this so long now that they want to see another color of jersey across from them. They’ve very resilient and they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do.”