Soccer: Scott, Livingston battle to 2-2 tie

By Independent Herald

LIVINGSTON — In a potential preview of a Region 3-AA postseason game down the road, Scott High and a coronavirus-hampered Livingston Academy team battled to a 2-2 tie here Thursday evening.

Even though Livingston defeated Scott High 4-0 in last year’s season opener in Huntsville, it was a tie that seemed like a win for the Wildcats — their players celebrated after the game — and a tie that felt like a loss for the Lady Highlanders.

Scott High Coach Eric Henry said that’s the way it should’ve felt, pointing out that his team twice had the lead and lost it.

“Here’s the long and short of it,” Henry said after the game, “I told the girls, there’s talkers and there’s doers. You can talk about doing stuff, you can talk about having controlled touches, and shooting from distance. You can talk about it a lot. But when you don’t do it, that’s just it: It’s talk. Doers don’t give up two goals and lose the lead twice.”

The Lady Highlanders were back on the same field where they won a Region 2-AA semifinal in a thriller two years ago, advancing to the sub-state on a goal off a corner kick with only seconds remaining. Last year, it was Livingston’s time to advance to the sub-state, defeating Anderson County in the regional semifinals.

Thursday’s game had a bit of an asterisk on it, because Livingston was missing nine players who were quarantined after being exposed to coronavirus at school. The Wildcats dressed only 14 players. Some of the quarantined players cheered on their team from outside the fence. Livingston was also missing nine players when they lost 1-0 to Anderson County on Tuesday. The Lady Highlanders and the Mavericks have faced each other for the District 5-AA championship each of the past three seasons.

However, the game an asterisk on it the other way, too. After Scott scored five minutes in on a goal by Dara Stanley, Livingston quickly answered with a goal of their own, which came on the very next possession. However, the trailing referee blew his whistle — ostensibly to call offsides, although he wasn’t in position to make the call — and the players paused. The forward referee signaled a goal, and the trailing referee followed suit, denying that he had blown his whistle when he was heckled by fans on the sideline nearest him.

Later, in the second half, the same referee blew his whistle to call a foul against a Livingston player, and the other referee, again nearest the ball, allowed play to continue.

After Livingston’s questionable goal, the two teams played scoreless for most of the first half until Mikayla Higginbotham stuck one home late in the first half, giving the Lady Highlanders a 2-1 lead at the intermission.

Scott High controlled the game in the first half, easily out-shooting Livingston. The second half was just the opposite, however. The Wildcats scored first, and Scott High was playing defense most of the rest of the way. The Lady Highlanders did not have a shot attempt inside the 18 in the second half.

Henry was disappointed because he said his team ran at practice on Wednesday for not working the ball wide on offense during Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Oliver Springs.

“When we did get the ball wide, we had opportunities,” he said of Thursday’s game. “When we kept trying to cram it in the middle where there’s a bunch of blue shirts, we had no opportunities.”

Scott High will next be in action on Tuesday, with a trip to Kingston for the District 5-AA opener.

