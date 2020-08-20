- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Scott High football roster
SportsScott
Updated:

Scott High football roster

By Independent Herald

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,337FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,651FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Local unemployment claims continue to drop

Independent Herald - 0
New unemployment claims were up statewide last week, but they held steady locally, and continuing claims continued to fall. According to the TN Dept. of...
Read more
Scott

Scott High football roster

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Oneida

Oneida High School Football Roster

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Scott

Young and small, Highlanders say no backing down

Independent Herald - 0
For Scott High, the theme of the 2019 season was injuries. The number of them mounted as the season progressed, nearly making it impossible...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Young and small, Highlanders say no backing down

Independent Herald - 0
For Scott High, the theme of the 2019 season was injuries. The number of them mounted as the season progressed, nearly making it impossible...
Read more
Gallery

Gallery: Scott soccer vs. Oliver Springs (08/18/2020)

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott starts season with shutout win over Oliver Springs

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — In the preseason, Scott High Coach Eric Henry made a point of bringing up last year's game against Oliver Springs. The Lady...
Read more
Scott

Lady Highlanders: ‘It’s all about expectations’

Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note — This is the 2020 team preview for the Scott Lady Highlanders. The Oneida Lady Indians have not yet been available for...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida’s West, Scott’s Owens and Summers all sign letters of intent

Independent Herald - 0
Three local student-athletes signed college scholarships last week or the week before, inking their intent to play football or basketball at the next level. Scott...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Oneida Lady Indians hope for another shot at getting to Murfreesboro

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
In case you missed it: Our preview of the Scott Lady Highlanders. From an outsider’s perspective, the knock on this year’s Oneida Lady Indians might...
Read more

Unemployment claims drop below 600 in Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The jobless numbers in Scott County continue to improve in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns that occurred in the spring, with unemployment claims last...
Read more

Tennessee adds a fourth class for high school basketball; here’s what it could mean for Scott High and Oneida

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee high school basketball will be altered beginning with the 2021-2022 season, as the TSSAA Board of Control voted on Monday to add a...
Read more

Latest News

Local unemployment claims continue to drop

Local News Independent Herald - 0
New unemployment claims were up statewide last week, but they held steady locally, and continuing claims continued to fall. According to the TN Dept. of...
Read more

Scott High football roster

Scott Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Oneida High School Football Roster

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN