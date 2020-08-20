- Advertisement - Home Sports Oneida Oneida High School Football Roster SportsOneida 53 mins ago Updated: 51 mins ago Oneida High School Football Roster By Independent Herald Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp - Story Continues Below - Join our mailing listGet headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.SubscribeWe will not sell or spam your email address. - Advertisement - TagsOneida football Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Independent HeraldContact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald. - Advertisement - Stay Connected 9,337FansLike1,280FollowersFollow1,651FollowersFollow Join our mailing listWe will not sell or spam your email address.Subscribe The Latest Local News Local unemployment claims continue to drop Independent Herald - August 20, 2020 0 New unemployment claims were up statewide last week, but they held steady locally, and continuing claims continued to fall. According to the TN Dept. of... Read more Scott Scott High football roster Independent Herald - August 20, 2020 0 Read more Oneida Oneida High School Football Roster Independent Herald - August 20, 2020 0 Read more Scott Young and small, Highlanders say no backing down Independent Herald - August 20, 2020 0 For Scott High, the theme of the 2019 season was injuries. The number of them mounted as the season progressed, nearly making it impossible... Read more Related Stories Oneida There’s some inexperience, but Oneida will once again eye the top of Region 2-2A Independent Herald - August 20, 2020 0 The good news, says Oneida head coach Tony Lambert, is that the Indians battle-readied themselves with an outstanding schedule last year. The bad news,... Read more Oneida Soccer: Oneida scores upset to start the season, 2-1 over Knox Webb Independent Herald - August 18, 2020 0 KNOXVILLE — If Oneida was intimidated because a private school was on the schedule to open the 2020 regular season, the Lady Indians didn't let... Read more Oneida Oneida Lady Indians hope for another shot at getting to Murfreesboro Independent Herald - August 14, 2020 0 In case you missed it: Our preview of the Scott Lady Highlanders. From an outsider’s perspective, the knock on this year’s Oneida Lady Indians might... Read more Oneida Oneida’s West, Scott’s Owens and Summers all sign letters of intent Independent Herald - June 15, 2020 0 Three local student-athletes signed college scholarships last week or the week before, inking their intent to play football or basketball at the next level. Scott... Read more Oneida Oneida RB/P Morgan adds another D-I offer Independent Herald - June 15, 2020 0 Kolby Morgan has added a scholarship offer from Army to his resume as he heads into his final season at Oneida and the recruiting... Read more - Advertisement -