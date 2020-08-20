- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Oneida High School Football Roster
SportsOneida
Updated:

Oneida High School Football Roster

By Independent Herald

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,337FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,651FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Local unemployment claims continue to drop

Independent Herald - 0
New unemployment claims were up statewide last week, but they held steady locally, and continuing claims continued to fall. According to the TN Dept. of...
Read more
Scott

Scott High football roster

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Oneida

Oneida High School Football Roster

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Scott

Young and small, Highlanders say no backing down

Independent Herald - 0
For Scott High, the theme of the 2019 season was injuries. The number of them mounted as the season progressed, nearly making it impossible...
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

There’s some inexperience, but Oneida will once again eye the top of Region 2-2A

Independent Herald - 0
The good news, says Oneida head coach Tony Lambert, is that the Indians battle-readied themselves with an outstanding schedule last year. The bad news,...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida scores upset to start the season, 2-1 over Knox Webb

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — If Oneida was intimidated because a private school was on the schedule to open the 2020 regular season, the Lady Indians didn't let...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida Lady Indians hope for another shot at getting to Murfreesboro

Independent Herald - 0
In case you missed it: Our preview of the Scott Lady Highlanders. From an outsider’s perspective, the knock on this year’s Oneida Lady Indians might...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida’s West, Scott’s Owens and Summers all sign letters of intent

Independent Herald - 0
Three local student-athletes signed college scholarships last week or the week before, inking their intent to play football or basketball at the next level. Scott...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida RB/P Morgan adds another D-I offer

Independent Herald - 0
Kolby Morgan has added a scholarship offer from Army to his resume as he heads into his final season at Oneida and the recruiting...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Oneida High School Football Roster

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Scott High football roster

Scott Independent Herald - 0
Read more

‘Save the children’ march set for Saturday

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A march to raise awareness of child sex trafficking is being planned for Saturday in Huntsville. The "Save the Children" march is planned for the...
Read more

Latest News

Local unemployment claims continue to drop

Local News Independent Herald - 0
New unemployment claims were up statewide last week, but they held steady locally, and continuing claims continued to fall. According to the TN Dept. of...
Read more

Scott High football roster

Scott Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Oneida High School Football Roster

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN