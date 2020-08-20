Local unemployment claims continue to drop

New unemployment claims were up statewide last week, but they held steady locally, and continuing claims continued to fall.

According to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, there were 31 initial unemployment claims in Scott County last week and 490 continued claims. The previous week, there were 31 new claims and 524 continued claims.

Based on the latest numbers, Scott County’s unemployment is at its lowest point since the coronavirus pandemic began and forced many businesses to lay off employees or close down completely. At the peak, there were more than 1,100 unemployed workers in Scott County, sending the jobless rate soaring to over 17%.

Based on the most recent workforce estimate from the Dept. of Labor, which was about 8,000 in June, Scott County’s current, actual unemployment rate is likely somewhere around 6.5% — significantly lower than the official jobless rate of just over 10%, which is based on June’s numbers.

Statewide, there were 13,806 initial unemployment claims filed last week, up from 10,036 the previous week. But there were 204,726 continued claims, down from nearly 209,000 the previous week.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 795,116 unemployment claims filed in Tennessee. Last week, the state paid nearly 250,000 unemployment claims, amounting to $83,931,078.