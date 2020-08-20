- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Local unemployment claims continue to drop
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Local unemployment claims continue to drop

By Independent Herald

New unemployment claims were up statewide last week, but they held steady locally, and continuing claims continued to fall.

According to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, there were 31 initial unemployment claims in Scott County last week and 490 continued claims. The previous week, there were 31 new claims and 524 continued claims.

Based on the latest numbers, Scott County’s unemployment is at its lowest point since the coronavirus pandemic began and forced many businesses to lay off employees or close down completely. At the peak, there were more than 1,100 unemployed workers in Scott County, sending the jobless rate soaring to over 17%.

Based on the most recent workforce estimate from the Dept. of Labor, which was about 8,000 in June, Scott County’s current, actual unemployment rate is likely somewhere around 6.5% — significantly lower than the official jobless rate of just over 10%, which is based on June’s numbers.

Statewide, there were 13,806 initial unemployment claims filed last week, up from 10,036 the previous week. But there were 204,726 continued claims, down from nearly 209,000 the previous week.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 795,116 unemployment claims filed in Tennessee. Last week, the state paid nearly 250,000 unemployment claims, amounting to $83,931,078.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,337FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,651FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Local unemployment claims continue to drop

Independent Herald - 0
New unemployment claims were up statewide last week, but they held steady locally, and continuing claims continued to fall. According to the TN Dept. of...
Read more
Scott

Scott High football roster

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Oneida

Oneida High School Football Roster

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Scott

Young and small, Highlanders say no backing down

Independent Herald - 0
For Scott High, the theme of the 2019 season was injuries. The number of them mounted as the season progressed, nearly making it impossible...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Big South Fork Medical Center celebrates 3 years

Independent Herald - 0
The Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida is celebrating three years of operation this week. BSFMC opened in August 2017, after Florida-based Rennova Health...
Read more
Local News

East Tennessee’s coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline

Independent Herald - 0
A new round of data released by regional health authorities shows that coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to decline in the East Tennessee region. As of Tuesday,...
Read more
Local News

Sixth District constable position will be appointed, after all

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County's 6th District should have a constable in place sooner than November, after all. Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said Tuesday that...
Read more
Local News

Quarantines rising in schools, but no confirmed cases of coronavirus

Independent Herald - 0
Local schools are nearly two weeks into a new school year that has begun with staggered schedules to limit the number of students who...
Read more
Local News

‘Save the children’ march set for Saturday

Independent Herald - 0
A march to raise awareness of child sex trafficking is being planned for Saturday in Huntsville. The "Save the Children" march is planned for the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott County Schools extends staggered schedules for two more weeks

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — It will be at least three more weeks before all Scott County students are in school together. The Scott County Board of Education...
Read more

IH Sports Minute — Season 2, Episode 2

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Scott High soccer head coach Eric Henry joins us for a conversation about his team and the expectations for the 2020 season, which begins...
Read more

There’s some inexperience, but Oneida will once again eye the top of Region 2-2A

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
The good news, says Oneida head coach Tony Lambert, is that the Indians battle-readied themselves with an outstanding schedule last year. The bad news,...
Read more

Latest News

Local unemployment claims continue to drop

Local News Independent Herald - 0
New unemployment claims were up statewide last week, but they held steady locally, and continuing claims continued to fall. According to the TN Dept. of...
Read more

Scott High football roster

Scott Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Oneida High School Football Roster

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN