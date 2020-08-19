- Advertisement -
Updated:

Sixth District constable position will be appointed, after all

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — Scott County’s 6th District should have a constable in place sooner than November, after all.

Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said Tuesday that he will present the district’s constable vacancy to County Commission so that commissioners can fill the position by appointment rather than putting it back on the ballot for the November election.

Initially, the decision was to let voters decide — again — who should fill the position. But, Tibbals said, “I thought it was better for the commission to just appoint him in the same manner we appointed Tyler (Cross) a few months ago.”

Cross, a former sheriff’s deputy and the son of the late Sheriff Mike Cross, was appointed by County Commission following the untimely death of constable Chuck Duncan in December. In the August 6 general election, Cross defeated Duncan’s nephew, Randall Duncan, by 12 votes.

However, Cross resigned last week after learning that his new employer — which he said was a federal law enforcement agency — had policies in place prohibiting him from serving in that elected role.

An obvious option for County Commission will be Duncan. While commissioners aren’t bound to do so, the legislative body has traditionally dealt with vacancies in elected offices by considering runners-up from the most recent election for that office.

Cross and Duncan were the only two candidates on the ballot for the August 6 election.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

