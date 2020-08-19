Quarantines rising in schools, but no confirmed cases of coronavirus

Local schools are nearly two weeks into a new school year that has begun with staggered schedules to limit the number of students who are in class on any given day, and while the number of students being required to stay home for a few days due to exposure to someone with coronavirus-like symptoms are on the increase, there have been no confirmed cases of the virus inside any local school, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Scott County Director of Schools Bill Hall said Wednesday afternoon that the first student of the county school system has tested positive for Covid-19, but it involved a child who has not yet been to school this year.

“It was a situation where a family member had tested positive and so he had been in quarantine and hadn’t been to school yet, so no one was exposed,” Hall said.

Students in the county school system have only been to school two days so far; fourth graders, eighth graders and high school seniors will be in class for the second day on Thursday. Beginning Monday, students will attend class two days each week through Labor Day, after which a normal schedule is currently slated to begin.

In the Oneida Special School District, students are also going to class on a staggered schedule, though they’re attending by last name rather than by grade level. Dr. Jeanny Phillips, OSSD Director of Schools, said no student who is physically attending classes had tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday.

“At Oneida, at this moment, we do not currently have any positive cases nor have we had any positive cases since school has started,” Phillips said. She added that there are students who tested positive before the start of school, or students in the virtual program who have tested positive, but they were isolated for the required days.

“Again, this is before school started or it’s kids that opted to do virtual before school began,” she said.

Both school systems have had students who have been sent home after developing sickness. In some cases, students who were exposed to sick children at school have also been asked to stay at home.

In either instance, school systems are following health department guidelines that have been handed down by the CDC. According to those guidelines, any student who reports a symptom associated with coronavirus must leave school, and cannot return until testing negative for coronavirus. And any person determined to have been within six feet of that for more than 10 minutes must also leave and cannot return until the sick student tests negative.

Once the situation arises where a student does test positive, he or she will be required to stay home for the amount of time required by the CDC and the health department before returning to school. Those who were exposed and asked to quarantine will also be required to stay home for additional time as a precautionary measure.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever and a dry cough. But there’s a wide range of other symptoms — both respiratory and gastrointestinal in nature; many of them mild — that have been associated with Covid-19 and are included in the health guidelines. For example, there have been students in local schools who have been sent home after reporting a headache or a stomachache. In either instances, other kids who were potentially exposed to those students were sent home, as well.

The required quarantines have led to some rumors that coronavirus outbreaks are occurring at school. In one instance, there was a Facebook post that suggested cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed in students at Winfield Elementary School. That has not been the case, both school directors said.

Hall said that the guidelines are put into place by the health department, acting on guidance from the CDC. School nurses are only enforcing those requirements.

There has been concern that students will fake illness to get out of school.

“As soon as the kids figure out what is going on, we won’t have any kids left,” one teacher said Tuesday.

But the good news, Hall said, is that every student who has been sent home with symptoms so far has tested negative for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the CDC’s guidance continues to change. Initially, persons exposed to someone within their household who tested positive for the virus were required to quarantine for 14 days. Later, the guidance changed to require people who have tested positive for coronavirus to isolate for 10 days. This week, the CDC said that students or teachers who have someone within their home who tests positive for the virus should quarantine for 24 days, a move that drew immediate and sharp criticism.

Phillips said Wednesday that she will be honest with parents about what is happening within the school system.

“I want to be transparent in saying that when cases come, we have a protocol in case,” she said. “I also want to point out that just because we ask students to quarantine or do virtual does not mean we have a positive case. Because of HIPA we are careful not to discuss our students or any medical issues but at this time we are encouraging parents to keep kids home if they are sick.”