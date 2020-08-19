- Advertisement -
Updated:

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 4

By Independent Herald

Oneida football coach Tony Lambert joins us to talk about his team, the season ahead, how coronavirus has interrupted things, the importance of the game of football, facing lions, and more.

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

