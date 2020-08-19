East Tennessee’s coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline

A new round of data released by regional health authorities shows that coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to decline in the East Tennessee region.

As of Tuesday, there were 140 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the 13-county region, which includes Scott County and other counties in the greater Knoxville area. There are 19 hospitals in the region.

That number is down from a high of 185 hospitalizations, which occurred on July 28. The current number is at the lowest point since July 16, when hospitalizations were surging across the region. There were 155 Covid-19 patients hospitalized in the region one week ago.

Of those 140 patients hospitalized this week, 40 are in ICU and 17 are on ventilators. Those are numbers that are also still improving. At the peak, there were 72 patients in ICU and 49 on ventilators.

As of Tuesday, more than 1 in 4 hospital beds were available at the region’s 19 hospitals, as were nearly 1 in 5 ICU beds and more than 65% of ventilators.

While hospitalizations are down across the region, they’re trending up in the region’s largest county, Knox County. As of Wednesday, there were 39 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Knox County. At one point, there were as many as 45 people hospitalized in the county, but that number had stabilized and then dropped to as low as 27.

Statewide, the number of coronavirus patients in the hospital dropped to 963 over the weekend, the lowest since July 14. It was back up to just over 1,000 on Tuesday, but the overall trend is downward. There were a total of 330 Covid-19 patients in ICU across the state on Tuesday, and 163 on ventilators. At the peak, there were more than 400 coronavirus patients in ICU and 224 on ventilators.