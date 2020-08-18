- Advertisement -
Soccer: Scott starts season with shutout win over Oliver Springs

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — In the preseason, Scott High Coach Eric Henry made a point of bringing up last year’s game against Oliver Springs. The Lady Highlanders only lost four games in the regular season, but Oliver Springs was one of those. The Bobcats defeated Scott 1-0 in a game that Henry said his team didn’t play well in.

On Tuesday, the Lady Highlanders got some revenge of sorts, defeating Oliver Springs 5-0 to open the 2020 season before a sizable crowd at John John Yancey Park.

The game started sluggishly on the offensive end, and Scott didn’t score until late in the first half, when Zoey Terry scored off an assist by Abby Reynolds.

The second half was better, as the Lady Highlanders put the ball in the net four times. Olivia Rector scored twice in the second half, with one of those goals coming off an assist by Gracie King and the second coming as a clean-up off a corner kick. In between, Katie Tucker scored a goal. And, with just minutes remaining, Rachel Garrett scored from just in front of the net to cap the scoring.

Despite the win, Henry said his team can do much better. In fact, he was not happy with the offensive effort.

“I was telling the girls at halftime that I was kinda disappointed in the offensive output,” he said. “We only had one goal. That’s something we’ve worked on. We had some shots, but they all went right at the keeper, and that’s something we work on in practice every single day.”

Henry said the four second half goals was mostly due to Oliver Springs getting tired.

“I’m not going to give us any kudos,” he said. “I didn’t have a senior to score. I have six seniors and three of them play offense. And none of them had an assist, either.”

Henry was much happier with the defensive effort. In fact, Scott High dominated the game; Oliver Springs only had two shot attempts all night — one in each half.

“The defense in the back by Tori Sexton and Abby Bridges was absolutely solid,” he said. “Aliyah Nagy, who’s missed a lot because of work, didn’t look like she had missed much at all. She really wasn’t even rusty.”

Goalkeeper Allie Bailey had two saves.

“We had possession. That’s a big thing,” Henry said. “We just have to be more precise with our passing, getting it to the wings.

“We tried to work the ball wide, but we never really did except the first score by Zoey,” he added. “I don’t know if that was by accident or on purpose. But all that girls were saying, ‘Man, we gotta get wide.’ They know the answer; we just gotta follow through with it.”

Next up for the Lady Highlanders is a Thursday trip to Livingston. That’s another revenge-type opportunity; the Wildcats defeated Scott High 4-0 to start the 2019 season.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
