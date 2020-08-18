Soccer: Oneida scores upset to start the season, 2-1 over Knox Webb

KNOXVILLE — If Oneida was intimidated because a private school was on the schedule to open the 2020 regular season, the Lady Indians didn’t let it show.

Coach Phil Newport’s team scored first in the second half, after the two teams played to a scoreless first half tie, then added another goal midway through the second half for a 2-1 lead that they would ride to the upset win over the Spartans in the season opener for each team.

The soccer season that once looked like it might not happen could hardly have started better for the Lady Indians, who advanced to the Class A substate last year and are hoping for another shot at getting to the state tournament in Murfreesboro this season. In spite of the win, Newport said his team can be better.

“I really felt we were going to get a few more scores but we are just beginning to strike the ball a little better. I think the offense will get better as we go along,” Newport said. “Right now we are just getting the rust off our boots.”

Aliyah Douglas scored off an assist by Rory Blevins for the first goal of the game, which came early in the second half. Webb tied things up on a direct shot from just outside the 18 yard mark minutes later. Then Alexea Jones threaded a pass to a sprinting Caroline Keeton for a clean break-away goal to end the scoring.

Oneida controlled the ball most of the game. The Lady Indians out-shot Webb six to four in the second half, then held a 12 to seven advantage in shots on goal in the second half. Sophomore goalkeeper Claire Burress finished with nine saves.

“Our defense was very good in front of Burress with (Gracie) Martin, (Emalea) Sexton and (Kelsey) Pike playing every minute of the game,” Newport said.

The Lady Indians will have the rest of the week off before returning to play on August 24 with a trip to Campbell County.

Next week is a big week for Oneida. After the Monday trip to LaFollette, the Lady Indians will travel to Oliver Springs on Tuesday to open district play, then finally get to play at home on Thursday when Kingston visits Jane Terry Hoffman Field.