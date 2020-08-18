- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Soccer: Oneida scores upset to start the season, 2-1 over Knox Webb
SportsOneida
Updated:

Soccer: Oneida scores upset to start the season, 2-1 over Knox Webb

By Independent Herald

KNOXVILLE — If Oneida was intimidated because a private school was on the schedule to open the 2020 regular season, the Lady Indians didn’t let it show.

Coach Phil Newport’s team scored first in the second half, after the two teams played to a scoreless first half tie, then added another goal midway through the second half for a 2-1 lead that they would ride to the upset win over the Spartans in the season opener for each team.

The soccer season that once looked like it might not happen could hardly have started better for the Lady Indians, who advanced to the Class A substate last year and are hoping for another shot at getting to the state tournament in Murfreesboro this season. In spite of the win, Newport said his team can be better.

“I really felt we were going to get a few more scores but we are just beginning to strike the ball a little better. I think the offense will get better as we go along,” Newport said. “Right now we are just getting the rust off our boots.”

Aliyah Douglas scored off an assist by Rory Blevins for the first goal of the game, which came early in the second half. Webb tied things up on a direct shot from just outside the 18 yard mark minutes later. Then Alexea Jones threaded a pass to a sprinting Caroline Keeton for a clean break-away goal to end the scoring.

Oneida controlled the ball most of the game. The Lady Indians out-shot Webb six to four in the second half, then held a 12 to seven advantage in shots on goal in the second half. Sophomore goalkeeper Claire Burress finished with nine saves.

“Our defense was very good in front of Burress with (Gracie) Martin, (Emalea) Sexton and (Kelsey) Pike playing every minute of the game,” Newport said.

The Lady Indians will have the rest of the week off before returning to play on August 24 with a trip to Campbell County.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Next week is a big week for Oneida. After the Monday trip to LaFollette, the Lady Indians will travel to Oliver Springs on Tuesday to open district play, then finally get to play at home on Thursday when Kingston visits Jane Terry Hoffman Field.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,334FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,650FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

Soccer: Scott starts season with shutout win over Oliver Springs

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — In the preseason, Scott High Coach Eric Henry made a point of bringing up last year's game against Oliver Springs. The Lady...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida scores upset to start the season, 2-1 over Knox Webb

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — If Oneida was intimidated because a private school was on the schedule to open the 2020 regular season, the Lady Indians didn't let...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 3 — Scott High football coach Josh Terry

Independent Herald - 0
We're joined by Scott High football coach Josh Terry to talk about his team and the 2020 season — the impact of the coronavirus,...
Read more
Local News

‘Save the children’ march set for Saturday

Independent Herald - 0
A march to raise awareness of child sex trafficking is being planned for Saturday in Huntsville. The "Save the Children" march is planned for the...
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

Oneida Lady Indians hope for another shot at getting to Murfreesboro

Independent Herald - 0
In case you missed it: Our preview of the Scott Lady Highlanders. From an outsider’s perspective, the knock on this year’s Oneida Lady Indians might...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida’s West, Scott’s Owens and Summers all sign letters of intent

Independent Herald - 0
Three local student-athletes signed college scholarships last week or the week before, inking their intent to play football or basketball at the next level. Scott...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida RB/P Morgan adds another D-I offer

Independent Herald - 0
Kolby Morgan has added a scholarship offer from Army to his resume as he heads into his final season at Oneida and the recruiting...
Read more
Oneida

Before the shutdown, Oneida baseball was on a roll

Independent Herald - 0
The basketball players aren't the only ones at Oneida left to wonder "what might have been."  Coronavirus fears, which have prompted the complete shutdown of...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida falls to Loretto in state quarterfinals as tournament comes to quick halt

Independent Herald - 0
MURFREESBORO — Oneida’s Lady Indians knew when they walked off the court at the Murphy center here Thursday evening that they had played their...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott County man indicted on sexual battery charge

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County man was indicted on a single count of sexual battery when the Scott County grand jury convened for its...
Read more

Scott County Schools extends staggered schedules for two more weeks

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — It will be at least three more weeks before all Scott County students are in school together. The Scott County Board of Education...
Read more

IH Sports Minute — Season 2, Episode 1

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Oneida Lady Indians soccer coach Phil Newport joins us to talk about sports in the age of coronavirus, his team and the season ahead,...
Read more

Latest News

Soccer: Scott starts season with shutout win over Oliver Springs

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — In the preseason, Scott High Coach Eric Henry made a point of bringing up last year's game against Oliver Springs. The Lady...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida scores upset to start the season, 2-1 over Knox Webb

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — If Oneida was intimidated because a private school was on the schedule to open the 2020 regular season, the Lady Indians didn't let...
Read more

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 3 — Scott High football coach Josh Terry

Sports Independent Herald - 0
We're joined by Scott High football coach Josh Terry to talk about his team and the 2020 season — the impact of the coronavirus,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN