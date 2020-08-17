What to know if you’re traveling to Oliver Springs or Cumberland County for football on Friday

The 2020 football season gets underway on Friday, and both local high school teams will be on the road for their season-openers, with Oneida traveling to Oliver Springs and Scott High traveling to Cumberland County.

It will be the first games of what is largely an experiment — a trial to see if sports can be played amid the coronavirus pandemic without fueling the spread of the virus. In the spring, all sports were halted when there were only a handful of cases in Tennessee. Now there are nearly 40,000 active cases, but much more is known about the virus — who it typically impacts the most severely, and its lethality — and many states, like Tennessee, have allowed sports to resume.

That doesn’t come without some stipulations, however. In order to convince Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to sign an executive order allowing high school athletes to resume play, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association put into place several policies. Among them: masks will be required for anyone who is attending a sporting event, and temperature checks will be conducted upon entry. TSSAA has also strongly encouraged schools to limit attendance so that social distancing can be observed, noting that proper distancing would result in many venues being limited to about one-fourth of capacity.

With those things in mind, here is what fans can expect on Friday as they travel to Oliver Springs and Crossville.

Cumberland County: According to Michael Lindsay, sports editor of the Crossville Chronicle, who spoke to Cumberland County High School Principal Jon Hall, there will be no attendance restrictions for Friday’s game between the Jets and the Highlanders. Cumberland County’s stadium is large enough that it feels fans can adequately distance themselves.

Temperatures will be checked for anyone entering the stadium, and masks will be required, in accordance with TSSAA regulations.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Oliver Springs: According to Oliver Springs High School Athletics Director Dr. Mary Nipper, there will not be limitations on the number of tickets that will be sold for Friday’s game between the Bobcats and the Indians. However, every other row of seating will be marked off so that social distancing can be observed.

“We will encourage fans to space themselves out,” Dr. Nipper said.

Face masks will be required for all fans over the age of two, and temperature checks will be conducted as fans enter the gates.

Oliver Springs will have a concession stand — some schools will not — with modified selections to expedite lines and increase social distancing.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.