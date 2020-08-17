Tennessee adds a fourth class for high school basketball; here’s what it could mean for Scott High and Oneida

Tennessee high school basketball will be altered beginning with the 2021-2022 season, as the TSSAA Board of Control voted on Monday to add a fourth classification in basketball, as well as in baseball and softball.

Currently, there are three classes in basketball. Coaches had requested a fourth class. Football coaches had requested four classes instead of six, but the Board of Control voted to leave football alone. Soccer will also be left alone, at three classes.

The change does not take effect this season; Oneida will still be in the nine-team District 3-A, while Scott High will still be in the five-team District 4-AA.

Beginning next season, however, changes are likely for both schools.

It is impossible to say exactly how things will play out until TSSAA receives enrollment numbers from its member schools. The classifications will be based on enrollment numbers from the current school year; however, schools do not submit those numbers until 20 days after school has been in session.

It is likely, though, that Oneida will move to Class 2A for basketball, while Scott High moves to Class 3A.

Because the teams will be split evenly among the four classifications, there will be 83 or 84 teams in each class.

Based on the enrollment numbers from TSSAA’s last reclassification, Oneida would be one of the smallest Class 2A teams in the state, while Scott High would be one of the smallest Class 3A teams in the state. However, those numbers are from the 2016-2017 school year and have likely changed significantly enough to render useless any speculation about which team lands where.

Based on those 2016-2017 enrollment numbers, Oneida had 410 students and was 87th smallest school in the state, while Scott High had 806 students and was the 179th smallest school in the state. That would’ve placed Oneida in Class 2A and Scott High in Class 3A, although the Highlanders would not have been far from the cut-off to be a Class 2A school, which could’ve hypothetically resulted in the two teams being in the same district.

Scott High’s current enrollment has gone up, however; it was 852 on Monday. Oneida’s current enrollment was not immediately available; however, it was 390 last school year. It was expected to be over 400 this year.

At 852, Scott High will likely be solidly in the Class 3A classification. Even using last year’s number, it’s likely that Oneida would have been a Class 2A school based on the 2016-2017 reclassification — but just barely.

If Oneida is indeed a Class 2A school, the Indians will likely continue to share a district with Wartburg and Rockwood, while the other six teams in the current District 3-A — Sunbright, Oakdale, Coalfield, Harriman, Midway and Oliver Springs — likely will remain in Class 1A. However, two of them — Harriman and Oliver Springs — are close enough that they could wind up in Class 2A. Other teams that could conceivably be in Class 2A with Oneida include the likes of Tellico Plains, Meigs County, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Cumberland Gap, York Institute, Sweetwater, and even a couple of Scott High’s current district foes, Alcoa and Austin-East.

For Scott High, the new district could look much the same that it does now, or it could be drastically different. In addition to the Tornadoes and the Roadrunners, Kingston is likely to be borderline between Class 2A and Class 3A. The Highlanders could conceivably be in a district with teams like Fulton, Anderson County, Clinton and Knox Central.