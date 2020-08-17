Counting seats: Preparing to host football games in the Covid era

It almost felt like fall on Monday as Oneida High School Principal Rick Harper detailed his plans for how everything will be laid out at Jim May Stadium this football season. A late-summer cold front had knocked down humidity levels and created a beautiful day that was as stark a reminder as any that the football season is at hand — ready or not.

In some ways, it might be impossible for school administrators to truly be completely ready for football in the coronavirus era. But that isn’t stopping them from trying. And this season might be the one time when administrators are happy that their first games are on the road — as both Oneida and Scott High are this week — because it gives them more time to prepare.

As part of its plan to convince Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to sign an executive order allowing high school athletes to return to sports, the TSSAA put several guidelines into place. Among them, anyone attending a sporting event as a spectator must wear a mask, and they must have their temperature checked before entering the venue where the game will be played.

The TSSAA also requested, but didn’t require, schools to limit attendance so that social distancing guidelines can be observed. For many venues, the sanctioning body noted, that would mean limiting capacity to only about one-fourth of normal.

There won’t be anyone turned away when Oneida and Scott High play their first games at home — September 4 for the Indians; September 11 for the Highlanders — but that isn’t the case in some places. For Friday’s anticipated rivalry game between Wartburg and Coalfield, for example, only 750 tickets will be sold, with only 250 of those tickets allotted to Coalfield.

At Oneida, Harper has done his homework, so to speak. He has measured not just the bleachers, but also the fences where many of the football fathers and grandfathers like to congregate during the game. And he knows exactly how many spectators will safely fit inside Jim May Stadium: 1,406.

“We want to do this the right way,” said Harper, who is in his first year of his second stint as the school’s principal. “That’s the way Oneida has always done things; it’s why we’ve won so many A.F. Bridges awards for sportsmanship over the years. We want people to be able to come and watch football and have a good time.”

Dr. Jeanny Phillips, the director of schools, echoed Harper’s sentiments. And she made it clear that if 1,407 people show up for a game, no one will be turned away.

But fans will be asked to distance from one another inside the stadium. By Harper’s measurements, 500 fans can sit in the home bleachers, while 222 fans will fit along the fence, spaced four feet apart. Another 284 fans will fit in the visiting bleachers, and 140 will fit along the fence on the visitors’ sideline. That gives a total of 424 spots for visiting fans.

Unlike some schools, Oneida will not prohibit bands. The school’s own band, the Pride of the Tribe, will be performing at home games and wherever they’re allowed to travel — which will not include this week’s game at Oliver Springs; Roane County Schools are not allowing visiting bands to perform at games. And Oneida wants other schools’ bands there, as well.

To accommodate those bands, temporary bleachers will be set up on the south end of either sideline. That will open up more room in the permanent stands — where the bands are usually positioned — for fans. And while that means the band will be a bit further from most spectators than normal, Oneida band parents are welcomed to bring chairs and sit with the band just in front of the OHS fieldhouse.

As for the school’s luxury seats, the chairbacks that are owned by season ticket-holders, it looks like that will work out, as well. New tickets are not being sold this year; existing ticket-holders can renew, and any who choose not to will be given the option to renew next year. OSSD administrators are giving up their seats so that the remaining ticket-holders can spread out.

Oneida will also operate a concession stand. TSSAA’s recommendation is that schools forego concession stands this year, but that’s not a requirement, and concession stands are key fundraisers for schools, often for other sports teams. OHS will try to accommodate by actually opening three locations. There will be the normal concession stand, as well as a separate drink station on its south side, and a Kona Ice truck will be on hand for all home games on the north end of the home side of the field. Those accommodations will help to “distribute the crowd,” Harper said.

There will also be a special pass gate opened this year for all band members, cheerleaders, officials and others who do not need to purchase tickets. That will help distribute the crowd, as well. Several workers will be located outside the stadium to check temperatures as fans arrive, and everyone will be informed of TSSAA’s mandate requiring masks. Anyone who doesn’t have a mask will be offered a cloth mask for $1. Harper said the school will lose money on the masks, but will sell them in an effort to recoup some of the costs. There will be security officers on hand for each home game.

At Scott High School, meanwhile, Principal Melissa Rector said there is a balance that has to be struck between abiding by TSSAA’s guidelines and recommendations, and the costs that are associated with football.

Like Harper, Rector has measured her school’s stadium seating capacity and knows exactly how many people she can accommodate. She actually obtained the measurements while planning for the possibility of an outside graduation ceremony in May. She didn’t say exactly how many people can be seated inside Highlander Stadium while still abiding by social distancing recommendations, but it’s not enough.

“We are working with visiting schools to provide a limited number of visitor seats, hoping to maximize space for our home crowd,” Rector said. “We are considering the use of outlying areas around the game field as well.”

The school is also a aprt of the NFHS network, which allows fans to live-stream games from home for a subscription price.

“I’ll be honest,” Rector said, “These are hard decisions. We want to follow the recommendations, we really do. But it’s a double-edged sword no one wants to talk about. I know exactly how many people we can get in that stadium six feet apart, and I can tell you that it isn’t enough to cover the cost of a set of home game referees at the current price of admission. How does a program survive like that?”

Rector said if attendance were to be limited, the school would have to turn to donations to make up the cost.

“We don’t have corporate sponsors and big booster organizations,” she said. “We have parents and grandparents who give graciously to fundraisers and faithful and generous local business sponsors, but they have been hit hard too during this time. How do you ask either of those groups to do more by increasing the cost to attend a game or to pay more for a basic sponsorship due to recommended reduced attendance? The answer to that is easy. We don’t. We work the problem from another angle and find a way to balance health recommendations with program sustainability. Exactly what that looks like is still very much in development.”

For now, Scott High still has plenty of time to watch what other schools are doing and to fine-tune their own plans. The Highlanders were scheduled to host Whitley County for the home opener on August 28, but Kentucky high schools aren’t being permitted to start play until September. Therefore, that game has been canceled. Scott High will not have a home game until September 11, when Grainger visits.

In the meantime, both schools say there will be no changes for girls soccer. Typically, soccer fans take their own chairs, which will naturally allow them to spread out and practice social distancing.

“We are looking seriously at all of TSSAA’s recommendations and evaluating our abilities to practically implement and enforce them,” Rector said.