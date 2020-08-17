Bringing the coffee flavor of the Pacific Northwest to Oneida

The Pacific Northwest is known for its coffeeshops. Former Oregon residents Scott and Kristin McNamara didn’t like the way the region was changing — but they do love coffee. After moving to Oneida in search of a place where people’s values more closely align with their own, their endeavor is to bring a taste of those Pacific Northwest coffeeshops to their new friends and neighbors.

Standing inside the downtown building that he and his wife, Kristin, are transforming into a coffeeshop that will be the first of its kind in Oneida, Scott McNamara talks boldly about what his plans.

The building, which the McNamaras are leasing from Keith Marcum of Marcum’s Furniture & Appliances, is a key part of downtown Oneida’s retail past. It’s been recently renovated, and it doesn’t much feel like an old building that hasn’t served a key purpose in years. But the McNamaras are going to renovate the interior again, giving it a cozy, coffeeshop feel that they grew up with in the Pacific Northwest.

Now almost two years into their new identity as Scott Countians, the McNamaras didn’t so much leave Oregon as they fled it. Those are Scott McNamara’s words. Both he and his wife were watching the Pacific Northwest region be transformed, and they didn’t like what they were seeing. That led them to Tennessee and to Oneida — “divine intervention,” Scott McNamara says. More on that later.

But just because they didn’t like what the Portland area was becoming doesn’t mean they don’t like the region’s coffee.

The Pacific Northwest is well known for its coffeeshops and its coffeeshop experiences. Coffee culture has permeated the region. Some say it was Starbucks that started the trend, but its the independently-owned, local shops that completed it. And the McNamaras did more than just experience that; they lived it.

Kristin McNamara began working in a coffeeshop when she was just 14. Her best friend’s parents owned a shop. So, she and her friend would work there in the mornings before school.

“I did that all four years in high school,” she said. “And then I continued to do coffee after high school.”

She wound up buying her own coffeeshop, which she owned and operated for 11 years.

Eventually, McNamara’s son — Landen, who is a freshman this year at Oneida High School — started school. And waking up at 4 a.m. to start the day at the coffeeshop was no longer a viable option. So she sold it and entered the corporate world. But she never forgot her coffee roots.

Scott McNamara, meanwhile, describes himself as a connoisseur, of sorts, of good coffee. His job has taken him around the world — Asia, Europe and all over North America. And, along the way, he’s tasted a lot of different coffees. He even lived on a coffee plantation in Costa Rica as a kid.

“Good coffee is part of my DNA,” he said. “I’m always seeking out good coffee, and that’s part of what I’m wanting to bring to Oneida.”

The Move East

The evolution of the Pacific Northwest in general, and of Portland in particular, is not really a subject that needs to lead the evening news. It’s been slowly taking place for some time, and was thrust into the limelight this summer amid the racial unrest that has blanketed America.

When the McNamaras decided it was time to leave, they chose Tennessee because of its cost of living and lower taxes. But that’s about as specific as they got. Beyond those geographic boundaries of the Smoky Mountains and the Mississippi River, they were open-minded.

“We had the whole state to choose from,” Scott says.

That’s why winding up in Oneida seemed a like a little more than coincidence.

“I think it was divine intervention,” he said. “The way things have been since we got here … it’s amazing.”

As they searched for their new home, the McNamaras weren’t looking for a town so much as they were looking for a piece of property. Using Zillow, they began their hunt. They called it the Tennessee Master Search, and Scott had a spreadsheet with all their requirements — acreage, square footage, internet, budget and et cetera.

It turned out that there were three houses in the entire state of Tennessee that fit the McNamaras requirements. Two of them were in Oneida.

“I flew in from Oregon, landed in Knoxville and drove to Greeneville first, because that’s where the other property was located,” Scott said. “She wouldn’t budge on her price — thank you Jesus. So I came to Oneida, bought a foreclosure, and we’ve been working on it ever since.”

It really was that simple. The first time Scott McNamara showed up in Oneida, he bought a house. He met his realtor after landing at the airport, and put in an offer that same day.

“The Big South Fork was here, and that was big to us,” he said. “Being from Oregon, we love the outdoors — hiking and all that stuff. That was a big draw.”

That was in January 2019. Since then, the McNamaras have spent their time working on their house — “I wouldn’t call it perfect,” Kristin says; “It’s becoming perfect,” Scott adds — and engraining themselves into the community. Their son, Landen, was an all-district football player at Burchfield last year; he’s playing for Tony Lambert’s Indians this year. They’ve developed close friendships within the community, from Virginia Bruce who owns the tack shop just down the road from their home to Kristin’s fellow football moms to a wide variety of other folks throughout Oneida and Scott County.

Oh, and they’re opening a coffeeshop.

“We were talking about it, half-jokingly and half-serious, when we moved here: ‘I don’t see a coffeeshop. We should do that someday,’” Scott said.

Eventually, half-jokingly gave away to all-seriousness. There’s a demand for good coffee, as that aspect of urban life — there was a time when you could only find specialty coffees in the cities — has trickled down to rural living.

“I think there’s a community hunger for something like this,” Scott said.

Eventually, the McNamaras purchased a roaster. They’ve been learning the process of roasting their own beans, and once it was time to move on their plans to open a shop, the stars aligned again. They found Marcum’s building, they had some family and friends who expressed an interest in getting involved as investors, and one thing led to another, and to the Sanctuary Coffee Co.

Eyeing Autumn

“Autumn,” is an open-ended deadline, but that’s the time frame Scott and Kristin McNamara cite when they’re asked when Sanctuary Coffee Co. will open.

“We want to be here well before the holiday season ramps up, and fall is peak coffeeshop season; people come in in sweaters and they want a cozy experience,” Scott said.

The McNamaras have a pretty good idea of how they want their shop. There will be tables in the large windows up front so customers can have a cup of coffee and watch the trains go by. There will be a drive-thru window. The space adjacent to the main room will serve as a class where artists can host art classes over coffee, with a gallery wall for their pieces to be displayed. Yoga is also a possibility. The sky is the limit.

But everything centers around good coffee.

“People might be satisfied with JFG, but I want to elevate that experience for people here and tell them that it’s going to blow your mind,” Scott said. “We’re going to roast our coffee in Oneida. You’re going to drink coffee here that’s not available anywhere else in the world but Oneida.”

McNamara has big plans. He’s already shared with his wife his goal of traveling to Guatemala to meet the workers at the very source of the coffee industry and to find coffees to bring back to Oneida.

“I think there’s something cool about that,” he said. “If someone is drinking my coffee, I want to know that I did the best I could do. I want it to be an experience for them that I can be proud of.”

Eventually, the McNamaras will start a YouTube channel that explores specialty coffees. “We want to make videos saying this is what an espresso is, and here’s what a pour-over station is and the benefits of pour-over coffee, or drip coffee,” Scott said. “Some people might come in and say, ‘Ugh, I don’t even know what that word is, what’s a macchiato?’ We don’t want them to be intimidated when they walk in.”

It won’t be just about coffee, either. There’ll be cappuccino, teas, Red Bull-style energy drinks, baked goods and blended ice cream drinks.

“People have asked about cappuccino,” Scott said. “I think they’re thinking about like the gas station machine. So, again, it’s about elevating the experience. I want to bring that awesome coffee experience to Oneida. People here deserve that.”

Besides serving great coffee, the McNamaras are excited about establishing a place downtown where friends can meet and hang out, and creating a community establishment. Scott McNamara has already talked to Oneida Chief of Police Darryl Laxton and told him that anyone in uniform — police officers, firefighters, park rangers — will have free coffee. “Walk in, have a free coffee, go back to work,” McNamara said. “It’s about that community peace, taking care of each other.”

Sanctuary Coffee Co. will be located on Depot Street in Oneida, in front of Marcum’s Furniture & Appliances. It is slated to open in Fall 2020. A Facebook Page is already active.