Updated:

IH Sports Minute — Season 2, Episode 2

By Independent Herald

Scott High soccer head coach Eric Henry joins us for a conversation about his team and the expectations for the 2020 season, which begins Tuesday with a visit from Oliver Springs.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
