IH Sports Minute — Season 2, Episode 2

Scott High soccer head coach Eric Henry joins us for a conversation about his team and the expectations for the 2020 season, which begins Tuesday with a visit from Oliver Springs.
- Story Continues Below -
Scott High soccer head coach Eric Henry joins us for a conversation about his team and the expectations for the 2020 season, which begins Tuesday with a visit from Oliver Springs.
Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.
We will not sell or spam your email address.
Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.
© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN