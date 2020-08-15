IH Sports Minute — Season 2, Episode 1

Oneida Lady Indians soccer coach Phil Newport joins us to talk about sports in the age of coronavirus, his team and the season ahead, and what’s behind such a high level of soccer being played in Scott County currently.
- Story Continues Below -
Oneida Lady Indians soccer coach Phil Newport joins us to talk about sports in the age of coronavirus, his team and the season ahead, and what’s behind such a high level of soccer being played in Scott County currently.
Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.
We will not sell or spam your email address.
Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.
© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN