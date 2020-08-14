Oneida Lady Indians hope for another shot at getting to Murfreesboro

In case you missed it: Our preview of the Scott Lady Highlanders.

From an outsider’s perspective, the knock on this year’s Oneida Lady Indians might be that they’re without two all-state-caliber players from last year’s run to the substate. Macy Douglas was the most prolific scorer in the program’s history, and Alea Jones was one of the best goalkeepers in the program’s history.

In fact, Oneida lost five seniors from last year’s team, and all of them factored heavily into the Lady Indians’ success. So does head coach Phil Newport stay awake at night wondering how his team can find a way to compete in District 3-A? Actually, he’s quite confident in the team he has returning — and for good reason. There is returning experience all over the field, including some key contributors who missed most or all of last season with knee injuries.

“We lost several great players from last year’s team but what we have coming back should allow us to continue to be formidable,” Newport said.

That might be putting it mildly. In fact, the Lady Indians will once again be the favorite in District 3-A, where they’ve won three consecutive championships. They’ve also won the Region 2-A championship two of three times in that span, and been to the substate all three seasons.

Last year saw the Lady Indians come closer to the state tournament than they had ever been. But a surprise postseason run by Cosby put Oneida in the position of playing Alcoa, which had been a preseason favorite to get to the state tournament, and the Lady Tornadoes won that game, 2-0, at Jane Terry Hoffman Field.

From an offensive perspective, it begins for Oneida with a sophomore. Aliyah Douglas burst onto the scene for the Lady Indians as a freshman in 2019, earning all-district and all-region honors. She’ll get the nod at one of the two striker positions again this season, after being second in scoring to Dunlap last year.

“She’s very dangerous and both her and (Caroline) Keeton are going to create problems for opponents with their quickness,” Newport said.

Keeton, a junior, will play the other striker position, after missing almost all of the 2019 season with a knee injury.

“She was never 100% last year,” Newport said. “She is now.”

Although Newport said you don’t just replace a player like Macy Dunlap, he’s confident that the combination of Douglas and Keeton will enable them to set up goals for others, as well as scoring themselves. His key is going to be finding a finisher who can be set up by his talented strikers.

That could start with a couple of sophomores. Alexia Jones is expected to hold the center-mid position and can play up, as well. She was both all-district and all-region as a freshman.

“She’s a kid who knows the game well and has a very high skill set,” Newport said of Jones.

Also, Kamryn Kennedy came on strong at the end of last season and will be expected to contribute in the center forward spot this year, although she’s versatile enough to allow Newport to play her just about anywhere on the field.

On the other end of the field, tasked with replacing Alea Jones will be sophomore Claire Burress. She actually did just that last season, as a freshman. When Jones went down with a knee injury against Scott High, Burress stepped up as the team’s goalkeeper until Jones was able to return, and helped the Lady Indians position themselves for a run to the district championship. Her efforts between the posts earned her all-district honors.

“She did fantastic in relief of Alea last year,” Newport said. “She was named the defensive rookie of the year with just her games as goalie.”

Other players who will contribute heavily this year include a group not even mentioned yet: the Lady Indians’ seniors. There are four of them, and all of them are quality players.

Emalea Sexton returns as sweeper after having been named to the all-district and all-region teams in each of the past two seasons. She will anchor the back line for Oneida and has added speed to what Newport called an already excellent skill set.

Laurel Blount returns at midfield as another two-time all-district player, and Newport is especially excited about the endurance she brings to the table, able to play long stretches without leaving the field.

Caroline Bell has steadily improved, to the point that she was named all-district last season. She “blossomed” on defense last year, he said, and has good range with a strong leg.

Finally, Gracie Martin is back after missing all of 2019 with a knee injury. She is a strong defender who started on defense as a sophomore before the injury forced her out for her junior campaign. She is expected to be back in the lineup immediately, and Newport said she makes the Lady Indians’ back line “very athletic.”

Savannah Shepherd, another junior, is a “very good passer” and will be expected to distribute balls from the midfield to help set up the offensive attack.

Sophomore Kelsey Pike got a “great taste of soccer” as a freshman last year, Newport said, and is a tough and competitive player who he expects to continue to improve this season as she contributes in the lineup.

Kenlee Duncan is another sophomore who will help, and can play several different positions. “I expect her to keep pushing everyone and she will get plenty of chances,” Newport said.

Finally, two more sophomores will see action this year: Emma White and Myia Dunlap. White is expected to find chances on defense, while Dunlap — who is recovering from a nagging injury — will add to the Lady Indians’ depth.

The Lady Indians played a lot of players as freshmen last year, and the same may very well prove true this season.

“I won’t disregard any of our freshmen, as they all have made noise at the middle school level,” Newport said. “They are a good group and just like last year if any of them show grit and hustle, I would not be afraid to throw them in there. Each one has caught my eye at different times.”

Newport said that his team will look to continue to build on the success of recent years.

“Truthfully, nothing will surprise me, even if we get off to a slow start we may still have a strong enough group to win games we have no business winning,” he said. “Likewise, if we fall asleep, we can get beat by some teams.

“I do like our senior leadership,” he added. “Just about all four of them have a good story to tell about their growth as soccer players.”

Newport said the key will be to stay focused throughout the course of the season.

“My kids know what I expect of them,” he said. “We will play clean and hard, and we will be better in October than we are now. Right now, our focus is on fitness and skill improvement, and we would love to get another shot at Murfreesboro.”