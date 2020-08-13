- Advertisement -
Updated:

Unemployment claims drop below 600 in Scott County

By Independent Herald

The jobless numbers in Scott County continue to improve in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns that occurred in the spring, with unemployment claims last week dropping below 600 for the first time since March.

According to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, there were 31 new unemployment claims filed from Scott County in the week ending August 8, and 524 continued claims. Both were lows since the pandemic began, and total jobless claims were down more than 8% from a week earlier.

Scott County’s official unemployment rate is 10.4%. That number, however, is based on the month of June; the data is dated by several weeks. Based on the state’s estimated work force of about 8,000 in Scott County during the month of June, the county’s current and actual unemployment rate is believed to be just under 7%.

Statewide, the number of unemployment claims also continues to fall. New claims have fallen sharply the past two weeks. For the week ending August 8, there were 10,036 new claims in Tennessee, just over half of the 19,461 new claims filed for the week ending July 25. There were 208,810 continued claims last week, also a new low.

Since March 15, there have been a total of more than 780,000 unemployment claims in Tennessee.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
