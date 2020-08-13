Tennessee’s Covid-19 hospitalizations continue decline

As of Wednesday, there were fewer Covid-19 patients in an ICU or on a ventilator in hospitals across Tennessee than there have been at any point in the past two weeks.

According to the TN Dept. of Health, there were 367 patients in ICU and 171 on a ventilator across the state. There were a total of 1,067 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, which is also the fewest in the past two weeks.

In Knox County, where the Covid-19 transmission rate has finally dropped below 1.0, making Knox County the fourth of Tennessee’s four major metropolitan areas to achieve that benchmark, there were 30 patients hospitalized on Thursday. That is a number that has increased over the past two days.

In the 13-county East Tennessee region, which includes Scott County, there were 165 patients hospitalized with coronavirus on Tuesday, according to data released by the Knox County Health Department. That number was up slightly from a week earlier, when there were 151 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region’s 19 hospitals.

The number of Covid-19 in ICU in the East Tennessee region on Thursday was 60, down slightly from a week earlier, when 65 coronavirus patients were in ICU. And there were 24 Covid-19 patients on a ventilator, down fairly significantly from a week earlier, when 46 Covid-19 patients were intubated.

The region’s hospitals were in good shape to handle a surge of coronavirus patients, should one occur, with 32% of total floor beds available and 30% of ICU beds available. Additionally, 68% of the hospitals’ ventilators were available.