Updated:

Scott County Schools extends staggered schedules for two more weeks

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — It will be at least three more weeks before all Scott County students are in school together.

The Scott County Board of Education on Thursday approved an extension of the school system’s staggered schedule for an additional two weeks, through Labor Day.

Students were already scheduled to continue their staggered schedules next week. Now, however, they will continue for the rest of the month — although the additional two weeks will include one extra day per week in class for all students.

Next week, county schools will be on their original staggered schedule: first, fifth and ninth grades on Monday; second, sixth and tenth grades on Tuesday; third, seventh and eleventh grades on Wednesday; fourth, eighth and twelfth grades on Thursday; and virtual learning for all students on Friday.

The tentative schedule for the two weeks after next week:

• August 24: Grades 1, 2, 5, 6, 9 and 10
• August 25: Grades 3, 4, 7, 8, 11 and 12
• August 26: Grades 1, 2,5, 6, 9 and 10
• August 27: Grades 3, 4, 7, 8, 11 and 12
• August 28: Virtual learning for all students

• August 31: Grades 1, 2, 5, 6, 9 and 10
• September 1: Grades 3, 4, 7, 8, 11 and 12
• September 2: Grades 1, 2,5, 6, 9 and 10
• September 3: Grades 3, 4, 7, 8, 11 and 12
• September 4: Virtual learning for all students

The school board’s approval of the extended phase-in period came just hours after the TN Dept. of Health reported six new cases of coronavirus in Scott County. There are 64 active cases in the county. Among the remaining cases, 64 patients have recovered and two have died.

Independent Herald
